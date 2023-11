KCON regresa a México en 2024

[#KCONSAUDIARABIA2023 ] #SUPERJUNIOR CHECK-IN COMPLETED! KCONers, See you in RIYADH 🥰 By making history as being the first Asian artist to host a concert in Saudi Arabia, 2019, SUPER JUNIOR is a legendary group still proving their flaming popularity by becoming the first-ever artist to be appointed global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority. 💚10/6 ~ 10/7 ✨Let’s #KCON !