Harry Styles disfruta de sus radicales cambios de looks

Harry Styles, un artista camaleónio que impone moda con o sin cabello LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Harry Styles poses with the awards for British Pop/R&B Act, British Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Foto: Getty Images.)