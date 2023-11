¿Cómo luce Osvaldo Ríos? El hombre que pudo ser el esposo de Shakira

#OnThisDay, October 25, 1960, Osvaldo Ríos, a Puerto Rican actor, model, singer, & guitarist, of #Armenia'n descent, who is best known for his roles in telenovelas, was born. He has appeared in several soap operas, including Abrazame muy Fuerte, Kassandra and La Viuda de Blanco. pic.twitter.com/vP3hAlsm6C