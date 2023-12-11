Entretenimiento

‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’ dominan lista de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2024

La antesala de los premios Óscar llegará el próximo 7 de enero con la entrega de los Globos de Oro a lo mejor del cine y el entretenimiento

Globos de oro. Buscan recuperar audiencia y prestigio en la entrega del 2024. (AP) (Matt Sayles/AP)

Por Publimetro México

Previo a la entrega de los premios Óscar, los Globos de Oro son los más relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y del entretenimiento, y este 7 de enero del 2024 se realizará la ceremonia con presencia de las personalidades más importantes de Hollywood.

Este 11 de diciembre, los presentadores Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ y Wilmer Valderrama dieron a conocer la lista de nominados de la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro.

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton — “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor guión cinematográfico

  • “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” — Celine Song
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor director de cine

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • “Fargo” (FX)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actriz serie en categoría comedia - musical

  • Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
  • Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actriz película en categoría comedia - musical

  • Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
  • Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
  • Natalie Portman – “May December”
  • Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
  • Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
  • Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor Banda Sonora cine

  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Spider-Man: across the spider-verse
  • Killers of the flower mooon (Los asesinos de la luna)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actor - Serie TV drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor película extranjera

  • Anatomy of a fall - Francia
  • Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
  • Io Capitano - Italia
  • Past Lives - USA
  • La sociedad de la nieve - España
  • The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor película de Drama

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor película de musical o comedia

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May December” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actriz

  • Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening — “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actor categoría musical o comedia

  • Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon — “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor serie

  • “1923″ (Paramount+)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • “Succession” (HBO)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor serie comedia o musical

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor actor de reparto de serie

  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
  • James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck — “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor interpretación de una actriz, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple — “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong — “Beef”

Nominados Globos de Oro | Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
  • Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”

Nominados Globos de Oro 2024 | Mejor canción original

  • “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
  • “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Nominados Globos de Oro 2024 | Mejor película de animación

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

Nominados Globos de Oro 2024 | Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión

  • Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Nominados Globos de Oro 2024 | Mejor interpretación de un actor, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

  • Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”
  • David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun - “Beef”

Nominados Globos de Oro 2024 | Mejor actor de comedia o serie en televisión

  • Bill Hader - “Barry”
  • Steve Martin - “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short - “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”
