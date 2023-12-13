Seventeen llega a México con ‘SEVENTEEN Tour ‘Follow’ to Japan: Live Viewing’

El grupo de k-pop SEVENTEEN conformado por trece integrantes S.COUPS, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, WOOZI, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, SeungKwan, Hoshi, Jun, THE 8 y Dino llegará a los cines de México el próximo 16 de diciembre gracias al concierto ‘SEVENTEEN Tour ‘Follow’ to Japan: Live Viewing’.
CARATs, como se le conoce a sus fans, podrán ver a Seventeen en los cines de todo el mundo el sábado 16 de diciembre y es una proyección del concierto en vivo que tomará lugar en el Fukuoka PayPay Dome de Japón en la fecha antes mencionada la cual forma parte de la gira ‘SEVENTEEN Tour ‘Follow’’.
@seventeen17_official
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) '음악의 신' Official MV #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 #SEVENTEENTH_HEAVEN #음악의신 #GodOfMusic♬ God of Music - SEVENTEEN
Setlist o lista de canciones para ‘SEVENTEEN Tour ‘Follow’ to Japan: Live Viewing’
- Super
- Don Quixote
- Clap
- Don’t Wanna Cry
- F*ck My Life
- Thanks
- Dust (Vocal Unit)
- Pinwheel (Vocal Unit)
- Highlight (Performance Unit)
- I Don’t Understand
- But I Luv U (Performane Unit)
- Back It Up (Hiphop Unit)
- Fire (Performance Unit)
- Home;Run
- Left & Right
- Beautiful
- Ima -Even if the world ends tomorrow-
- April Shower
- Kidult
- Anyone
- Good To Me
- Hot
- Sara Sara
- Run To You
- To You
- Call Call Call!
- Aju Nice
- God Of Music