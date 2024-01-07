Entretenimiento

Mira los posibles ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024

La cita es este 7 de enero

ARCHIVO - Globos de Oro 2024 AP (Matt Sayles/AP)

Por Yoselin Garcés

Los Globos de Oro han regresado después de darse una pausa en sus ediciones, y muchas han sido las predicciones que sus fanáticos han dado en relación a esta gala. La ceremonia entregará 27 premios, de los cuales 15 serán otorgados a la industria cinematográfica y los 12 premios restantes a la industria televisiva.

Chécalo: ¿Dónde ver los Golden Globes 2024?

Como casi todos los Premios Séptimo de las Artes, se galardona a la realización individual y a la realización colectiva, como Mejor Película o Mejor Serie. Aquí te mostramos los posibles ganadores esta noche en las diversas categorías.

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
  • Celine Song - PAST LIVES
  • Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER - Posible ganador
  • Greta Gerwig - BARBIE - También puede ganar
  • Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron - También puede ganar
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Posible ganadora
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Mejor Película Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - También puede ganar
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - Posible ganadora

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie - Posible ganadora
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things - También puede ganar

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
  • Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
  • The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
  • Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON - Posible ganadora
  • The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON - También puede ganar

Mejor Canción Original

  • Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
  • Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
  • I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT - También puede ganar
  • Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
  • Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
  • What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL - Posible ganadora

Mejor Actriz Drama

  • Annette Bening - NYAD
  • Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
  • Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
  • Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
  • Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON - Posible ganadora
  • Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL - También puede ganar

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS - Posible ganadora
  • Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER - También puede ganar
  • Jodie Foster - NYAD
  • Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
  • Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN

Mejor Actor Drama

  • Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
  • Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
  • Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO - También puede ganar
  • Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER - Posible ganador
  • Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
  • Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
  • Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER - También puede ganar
  • Ryan Gosling - BARBIE - Posible ganador
  • Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS

Mejor Guión

  • Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI
  • Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH - Posible ganadora
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
  • Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • Past Lives - CELINE SONG - También puede ganar
  • Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Posible ganadora
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Hoy 7 de enero, la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro se transmitirá por CBS y Paramount a las 8:00 p.m. ET desde el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles, California.

DV Player placeholder

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos