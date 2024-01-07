Mira los posibles ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024

Los Globos de Oro han regresado después de darse una pausa en sus ediciones, y muchas han sido las predicciones que sus fanáticos han dado en relación a esta gala. La ceremonia entregará 27 premios, de los cuales 15 serán otorgados a la industria cinematográfica y los 12 premios restantes a la industria televisiva.
Hoy se trasnocha...— Cine en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarCine) January 7, 2024
¿Favoritos?#GoldenGlobes#GlobosDeOro pic.twitter.com/RxNI93VAvr
Como casi todos los Premios Séptimo de las Artes, se galardona a la realización individual y a la realización colectiva, como Mejor Película o Mejor Serie. Aquí te mostramos los posibles ganadores esta noche en las diversas categorías.
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
- Celine Song - PAST LIVES
- Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER - Posible ganador
- Greta Gerwig - BARBIE - También puede ganar
- Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron - También puede ganar
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Posible ganadora
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon - También puede ganar
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer - Posible ganadora
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie - Posible ganadora
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things - También puede ganar
Hollywood's ✨BIGGEST✨ party is happening TONIGHT!— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2024
Don't miss the #GoldenGlobes LIVE at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/CvsleB0qNi
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
- Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
- The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
- Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON - Posible ganadora
- The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON - También puede ganar
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
- I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT - También puede ganar
- Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
- Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
- What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL - Posible ganadora
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Annette Bening - NYAD
- Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
- Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
- Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
- Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON - Posible ganadora
- Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL - También puede ganar
Congratulations to our first time #GoldenGlobes nominees for Performance in a Motion Picture:— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2024
• Fantasia Barrino | The Color Purple
• Danielle Brooks | The Color Purple
• Colman Domingo | Rustin
• Lily Gladstone | Killers Of The Flower Moon
• Sandra Hüller | Anatomy… pic.twitter.com/wK5eyK7jwb
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS - Posible ganadora
- Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER - También puede ganar
- Jodie Foster - NYAD
- Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
- Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
- Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO - También puede ganar
- Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER - Posible ganador
- Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
- Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
- Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
- Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER - También puede ganar
- Ryan Gosling - BARBIE - Posible ganador
- Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS
Mejor Guión
- Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI
- Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH - Posible ganadora
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
- Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- Past Lives - CELINE SONG - También puede ganar
- Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Posible ganadora
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Hoy 7 de enero, la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro se transmitirá por CBS y Paramount a las 8:00 p.m. ET desde el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles, California.