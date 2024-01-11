Conoce todos los nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024

La temporada de premios es una de las más emocionantes en la industria del entretenimiento a nivel internacional, ya que artistas de todo tipo son reconocidos por su trabajo en diversos aspectos, es por ello que se dieron conocer a todos los nominados de los People’s Choice Awards 2024.
La famosa premiación alberga a 45 categorías que remarcan lo más importante del cine, televisión y música, para conocer a los ganadores se llevará a cabo una votación desde su página oficial, misma que terminará el próximo 19 de enero.
La nueva edición de los People’s Choice Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 18 de febrero en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, por lo cual, aquí te mostramos todos los artistas y producciones nominadas según las categorías existentes.
Película del año
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Película de acción del año
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Película cómica del año
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
Película dramática del año
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Estrella de cine masculina del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Estrella de cine femenina del año
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de cine de acción del año
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de cine de comedia del año
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Estrella de cine dramático del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Actuación cinematográfica del año
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
Programa del año
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Programa de comedia del año
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
Programa dramático del año
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Reality show del año
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
Programa de competición del año
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
Mejor serie del año para maratonear
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Estrella masculina de TV del año
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Estrella femenina de TV del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de comedia de TV del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de drama de TV del año
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Actuación televisiva del año
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Estrella de reality show del año
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Concursante del año
- Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Programa de entrevistas diurno del año
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
Talk show nocturno del año
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Anfitrión del año
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
Artista masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Artista country masculino del año
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Artista country femenina del año
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Artista latino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
Artista latina del año
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Artista pop del año
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Artista hip-hop del año
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Artista R&B del año
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Moné
Nuevo artista del año
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Mejor grupo o dueto del año
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Canción del año
- “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car”, Luke Combs
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean”, Gunna
- “greedy”, Tate McRae
- “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat
- “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
Álbum del año
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs, Drake
- Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Colaboración del año
- “All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
- “Seven”; Jung Kook Feat. Latto
- “TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Gira de conciertos del año
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
- P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
Celebridad social del año
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Goméz
- Taylor Swift
Acto de comedia del año
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Atleta del año
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce