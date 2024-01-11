Entretenimiento

Conoce todos los nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024

El público podrá votar por sus favoritos hasta el viernes 19 de enero

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (Especial)

Por Xhanat Hernández

La temporada de premios es una de las más emocionantes en la industria del entretenimiento a nivel internacional, ya que artistas de todo tipo son reconocidos por su trabajo en diversos aspectos, es por ello que se dieron conocer a todos los nominados de los People’s Choice Awards 2024.

La famosa premiación alberga a 45 categorías que remarcan lo más importante del cine, televisión y música, para conocer a los ganadores se llevará a cabo una votación desde su página oficial, misma que terminará el próximo 19 de enero.

La nueva edición de los People’s Choice Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 18 de febrero en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, por lo cual, aquí te mostramos todos los artistas y producciones nominadas según las categorías existentes.

Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures vía AP) AP (Melinda Sue Gordon/AP)

Película del año

  • Barbie
  • Fast X
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Película de acción del año

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Fast X
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Marvels
  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Película cómica del año

  • 80 for Brady
  • Anyone but You
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Asteroid City
  • Barbie
  • Cocaine Bear
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Wonka

Película dramática del año

  • Creed III
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Leave the World Behind
  • M3GAN
  • Oppenheimer
  • Scream VI
  • The Color Purple

Estrella de cine masculina del año

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Estrella de cine femenina del año

  • Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
  • Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
  • Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Estrella de cine de acción del año

  • Brie Larson, The Marvels
  • Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
  • Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Estrella de cine de comedia del año

  • Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
  • Glen Powell, Anyone but You
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
  • Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Estrella de cine dramático del año

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
  • Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Actuación cinematográfica del año

  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Simu Liu, Barbie
  • Viola Davis, Air

Programa del año

  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear
  • The Last of Us
  • Vanderpump Rules

Programa de comedia del año

  • Abbott Elementary
  • And Just Like That...Never Have I Ever
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear
  • Young Sheldon

Programa dramático del año

  • Chicago Fire
  • Ginny & Georgia
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Outer Banks
  • Succession
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año

  • Ahsoka
  • American Horror Story: Delicate
  • Black Mirror
  • Ghosts
  • Loki
  • Secret Invasion
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Witcher

Reality show del año

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
  • Below Deck
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Selling Sunset
  • The Kardashians
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Vanderpump Rules

Programa de competición del año

  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Big Brother
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • The Voice

Mejor serie del año para maratonear

  • Beef
  • Citadel
  • Jury Duty
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • The Crown
  • The Night Agent
  • The Summer I Turned Pretty

Estrella masculina de TV del año

  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Estrella femenina de TV del año

  • Ali Wong, Beef
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de comedia de TV del año

  • Ali Wong, Beef
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de drama de TV del año

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Actuación televisiva del año

  • Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Billie Eilish, Swarm
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Steven Yuen, Beef
  • Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Estrella de reality show del año

  • Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
  • Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
  • Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Concursante del año

  • Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
  • Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
  • Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
  • Iam Tongi, American Idol
  • Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
  • Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Programa de entrevistas diurno del año

  • Good Morning America
  • LIVE with Kelly and Mark
  • Sherri
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The View
  • Today

Talk show nocturno del año

  • Hart to Heart
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Anfitrión del año

  • Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
  • Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
  • Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
  • Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
  • Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

Artista masculino del año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jung Kook
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Artista country masculino del año

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • HARDY
  • Jelly Roll
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan

Artista country femenina del año

  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Shania Twain

Artista latino del año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Bizarrap
  • Feid
  • Manuel Turizo
  • Maluma
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Ozuna

Artista latina del año

  • Ángela Aguilar
  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

Artista pop del año

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jung Kook
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Artista hip-hop del año

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Latto
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Artista R&B del año

  • Beyoncé
  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Janelle Monáe
  • SZA
  • Tems
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher
  • Victoria Moné

Nuevo artista del año

  • Coi Leray
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Jung Kook
  • Noah Kahan
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Stephen Sanchez

Mejor grupo o dueto del año

  • Dan + Shay
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Old Dominion
  • Paramore
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Canción del año

  • “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
  • “Fast Car”, Luke Combs
  • “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
  • “Fukumean”, Gunna
  • “greedy”, Tate McRae
  • “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
  • “Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat
  • “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

Álbum del año

  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
  • For All The Dogs, Drake
  • Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
  • Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
  • Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
  • One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
  • Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Colaboración del año

  • “All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
  • “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
  • “Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
  • “First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
  • “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
  • “Seven”; Jung Kook Feat. Latto
  • “TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
  • “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Gira de conciertos del año

  • +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
  • COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
  • Love On Tour, Harry Styles
  • Luke Combs World Tour
  • Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
  • P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
  • Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
  • TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Celebridad social del año

  • Britney Spears
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Selena Goméz
  • Taylor Swift

Acto de comedia del año

  • Baby J, John Mulaney
  • Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
  • God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
  • I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
  • Off The Record, Trevor Noah
  • Reality Check, Kevin Hart
  • Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
  • Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Atleta del año

  • Coco Gauff
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • LeBron James
  • Lionel Messi
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Simone Biles
  • Stephen Curry
  • Travis Kelce
