BLACKPINK: Jisoo hará su debut como actriz en una película

#JISOO has confirmed her appearance in the movie 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint'. JISOO plays the role of Lee Ji-hye, a colleague who works together with Yoo Jung-hyuk (played by Lee Min-ho) to overcome crises. This will be JISOO’s onscreen debut.

