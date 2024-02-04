GRAMMYs 2024: Conoce la lista completa de nominados

Este domingo 4 de febrero, se llevarán a cabo los GRAMMYs 2024 desde la Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles, esta edición que es la número 66 será conducida por el comediante, actor, escritor y presentador Trevor Noah, quien regresa por cuarto año consecutivo como host de la ceremonia.
Para esta edición, tres nuevas categorías se integran a los Premios GRAMMY y se trata de “Mejor interpretación de música africana”, “Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo” y “Mejor grabación de baile pop” quienes harán su debut en la nombrada como la noche más grande de la música.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los GRAMMYs 2024:
Grabación del año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Álbum del año
- Boygenius – The Record
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- SZA – SOS
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor nuevo artista
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor presentación pop solista
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor presentación dúo/grupo pop
- Labrinth (feat. Billie Eilish) – “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey (feat. Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Thousand Miles”
- SZA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift (feat. Ice Spice) – “Karma”
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
- Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”
- Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
- James Blake – “Loading”
- Romy y Fred Again.. – “Strong”
- Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan – “Rumble”
Mejor grabación pop/dance
- Bebe Rexha y David Guetta – “One in a Million”
- Calvin Harris (feat. Ellie Goulding) – “Miracle”
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
- Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Mejor presentación rock
- Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Mejor presentación metal
- Disturbed – “Bad Man”
- Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
- Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Mejor canción rock
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
- Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
- The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Mejor álbum rock
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Paramore – This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...
Mejor presentación de música alternativa
- Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
- Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
- Boygenius – “Cool About It”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- Boygenius – The Record
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor presentación R&B
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Robert Glasper (feat. Sir y Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Mejor presentación tradicional R&B
- Babyface (feat. Coco Jones) – “Simple”
- Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
- PJ Morton (feat. Susan Carol) – “Good Morning”
- SZA – “Love Language”
- Victoria Monét (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét) – “Hollywood”
Mejor canción R&B
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Halle – “Angel”
- Robert Glasper (feat. Sir y Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Mejor álbum progresivo R&B
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- SZA – SOS
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Mejor álbum R&B
- Babyface – Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King – Special Occasion
- Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Mejor presentación rap
- Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) – “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought – “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray – “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”
Mejor presentación rap melódico
- Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage) – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake y 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
- Lil Durk (feat. J. Cole) – “All My Life”
- SZA – “Low”
Mejor canción rap
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake y 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”
Mejor álbum rap
- Drake y 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Killer Mike – Michael
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Mejor presentación country solista
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Mejor presentación dúo/grupo country
- Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
- Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
- Dierks Bentley (feat. Billy Strings) – “High Note”
- Jelly Roll y Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
- Vince Gill y Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
- Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”
Mejor canción country
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
- Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
- Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”
Mejor álbum country
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Mejor presentación de raíces americanas
- Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
- Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
- Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
Mejor presentación americana
- Allison Russell – “The Returner”
- Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
- Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
- Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
- Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
Mejor canción de raíces americanas
- Allison Russell – “The Returner”
- Billy Strings (feat. Willie Nelson) – “California Sober”
- Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
- Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
- The War y Treaty – “Blank Page”
Mejor álbum americano
- Allison Russell – The Returner
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
- Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Mejor álbum bluegrass
- Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
- Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
- Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Mejor álbum folk
- Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Nickel Creek – Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
- Paul Simon – Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Mejor álbum pop latino
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma – Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó – La Neta
Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana)
- Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez - Lila Downs
- Motherflower - Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma
Mejor álbum tropical
- Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa
- Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- VIDA - Omara Portuondo
- MIMY & TONY - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
- Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
- Data - Tainy
Mejor álbum alternativo o rock latino
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
- Fito Paez – EADDA9223
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores
Mejor álbum reggae
- Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
- Beenie Man – Simma
- Burning Spear – No Destroyer
- Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Julian Marley y Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
- Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
- Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y narración de cuentos
- Meryl Streep – Big Tree
- Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
- Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
- William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
- Various Artists – Barbie The Album
- Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 “Weird Al”
- Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
- Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”
- Rihanna – “Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)”
- Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken [From Barbie the Album]”
Mejor video musical
- The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Troye Sivan – “Rush”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Mejor película musical
- David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
- Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
- Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
- Little Richard – I Am Everything
- Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
- Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Productor del año, no clásico
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Productor del año, clásico
- Brian Pidgeon
- David Frost
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Morten Lindberg