I. JORDAN estrena el tema “ROUND N ROUND”

Right here's last single before the big old album comes out! Round n Round is a tribute to the north and the sounds I heard growing up around Doncaster and Sheffield. I filmed this video whilst I had a really transformative weekend back home and wanted to connect it to the single. I used to have a hard time visiting Doncaster and that weekend changed a lot of things for me so this vid is a special archiving of that. Out everywhere now on @@Ninja Tune. Let me know what you think of the track !!