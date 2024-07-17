‘The Bear’ y ’The Crown’ triunfan en las nominaciones de los Emmy 2024

Pese a que la temporada de premios terminó, la edición número 76 de los premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el próximo 15 de septiembre de 2024, por lo cual se dieron a conocer todas las producciones y actores que fueron nominados en cada una de las categorías con las que cuenta.
Los premios que son otorgados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión volverá con una nueva emisión en el mismo periodo, ya que la huelga de actores y guionistas de Hollywood dejó como resultado una serie de cambios en la ceremonia.
Nominaciones para los Emmy 2024
Nominaciones para los Emmy 2024
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Dominic West - The Crown
- Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Idris Elba - Hijack
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville - The Crown
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano - Shо̄gun
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira - Shōgun
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Theo James - The Gentlemen
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce - The Bear
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Paul Rudd - Only Murders In the Building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang -Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofia Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris - Fargo
- Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Mejor película para televisión
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Mejor serie animada
- X-Men 97
- The Simpsons
- Scavengers Reign
- Bobs Burgers
- Blue Eye Samurai