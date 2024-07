“Completamente aturdida”, Taylor Swift lamenta ataque a fans en taller de baile

Taylor Swift lamenta ataque en taller de baile inspirado en su música

People leave flowers near the scene in Hart Street where two children died and nine were injured in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday, in Southport, England, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Taylor Swift says she is “completely in shock” after two children died in a stabbing attack in a dance and yoga class themed on the singer. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

(James Speakman/AP)