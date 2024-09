Murió James Earl Jones, el icónico Darth Vader en ‘Star Wars’

James Earl Jones, the revered actor who voiced ‘Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader, starred in ‘Field Of Dreams’ and many other films and is an EGOT winner, died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, NY. He was 93.



