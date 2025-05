Austria conquista Eurovisión 2025 con ‘Wasted Love’ de JJ

Austria conquista Eurovisión 2025

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - MAY 17: JJ representing Austria celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony as 2024 Eurovision Song Contest 2024 winner Nemo and host Michelle Hunziker look on at St. Jakobshalle on May 17, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)