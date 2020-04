Mamá aprovecha aislamiento para transformar el garaje de su auto, ¡en una sala de juegos!

View this post on Instagram

🌈 TOYROOM 🌈 A little bit of rainbow to brighten your day. It would of been rude not to take a photo of this room after it was freshly cleaned 😍 I have a few new bits in here too if you cant already see 🙊 Sprinkle wall stickers are the the amazing @kiddysticks And the playroom plaque and rainbow is from @charliesgifts2012 #diyhomedecor#diyhome#diyonabudget#makeahouseahome#hinched#glamsquad#persimmonhomes#lovemypersimmonhome#luxuryliving#homeinteriors#glaminterior1#homesence#interior125#lawsofattraction#ownyourdecor#interiordecoration#charminghomes#passionforinteriors#diyprojects#mrshincharmy#dream_interiors#pictureoftheday#interiors123#kidsroomstyle#rainbow#homesofinstagram#instahome#playroomdecor#toyroominspiration