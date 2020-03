Los retos virales que han inundado las redes en medio de la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Wow. It’s been beautiful and inspiring to see #IStayHomeFor grow….and I wanted to make sure to thank everyone who’s contributed to #IStayHomeFor so far, as we all continue to do what we can to #flattenthecurve and practice self-distancing during this tough time. It isn’t easy, but it’s nice to know that we are not alone and there are so many people we’re doing this for….especially those who are fighting hard to keep our services, hospitals and infrastructure going during this crazy time. So keep posting. I'm commenting along. Sending you all love and hope you are keeping safe.