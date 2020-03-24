Greta Thunberg se aísla por posibles síntomas de coronavirus Covid-19
La joven activista social realizó el anuncio a través de las redes sociales
Con la finalidad de evitar la propagación del coronavirus Covid-19, la activista climática Greta Thunberg se aisló por un periodo de dos semanas, según informó a través de redes sociales.
En un comunicado publicado en Instagram narró que los principales síntomas los presentó tras haber regresado de un viaje por Europa Central, en el que estuvo en Bruselas, en la sede de la Comisión Europea. "Me aislé (en un apartamento prestado, lejos de mi madre y hermana) ya que el número de casos de Covid-19 (en Alemania por ejemplo) eran similares a los de Italia en un principio", indicó.
"Hace unos diez días empecé a sentir algunos síntomas, exactamente al mismo tiempo que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas. Me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi padre experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre", reveló Greta.
Aseguró que es muy probable que tenga coronavirus Covid-19, sin embargo, no se ha realizado la prueba ya que en Suecia la prueba solamente es realizada a quien necesita un tratamiento urgente. "A todos los que se sienten enfermos se les dice que se queden en casa y se aíslen".
Greta nunca se sintió mal
Aseguró también que ya está recuperada y que "casi" no se sintió mal. "¡Mi último resfriado fue mucho peor que esto! Si no hubiera sido por otra persona que tuviera el virus simultáneamente, no habría sospechado nada. Entonces habría pensado que me sentía inusualmente cansada con un poco de tos", aseveró.
Greta considera que no manifestar padecimientos hace más peligroso al coronavirus. "Muchos (especialmente los jóvenes) podrían no notar ningún síntoma en absoluto, o síntomas muy leves. Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a las personas de los grupos de riesgo. Nosotros que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros".
