Festejan a Lola sus 89 años desde el balcón por cuarentena

(Spain): EMOTIONAL BDAY: Lola turned 89 and was told to go out on to her balcony where her neighbor holds back tears, telling her to look at Birthday signs neighbors made for her. “Look there—Happy Birthday with your face on it! And there!! And there!!.” She sends thank you kisses from her balcony. # Lola cumple 89 años y se sorprende al asomar por su balcón y ver que los vecinos han puestos pancartas deseándole feliz cumpleaños!! Ella les manda besos a todos en agradecimiento.