Miss Inglaterra cuelga su corona y vuelve a trabajar como médico durante la pandemia de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

CONGRATS to @bhasha05 who has been crowned Miss England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 MAKING HISTORY as the first British Indian to win the title and represent England in the next Miss World 🙌🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bhasha is Junior doctor with two medical degrees and speaks 5 languages. Hours after being crowned Miss England she headed in for her first hospital shift! GO GET IT GIRL 💁🏽‍♀️ represent and make us proud 🙌🏽💖 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷: @studioni_uk ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💄MUA: @joggy_kang_official ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👗 Dress: @puneetbhandal ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @missenglandnews ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MissEngland #EmpoweringWomen #BritishIndian #BritishAsian #MissWorld #BhashaMukherjee #BrownGirls #IndianGirls #BritishBindi