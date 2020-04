Doctora pasó semanas sin ver a sus hijos luego de que su exmarido asegurara que los expondría al coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

After her shift at a Florida urgent care clinic, Dr. Sangeetha Setty pulled up to the gate outside her soon-to-be ex-husband’s neighborhood and texted to let him know she had arrived. It was her evening to pick up their 6- and 8-year-old children. . But their father refused to bring them out. He said he was worried that, because of her work as a physician, she would expose the children to the #coronavirus. . Setty is one of a growing number of medical workers who were temporarily separated from their children after former spouses raised concerns about their exposure to the virus. Read more of her’s and others’ stories at the link in our bio. . 📷 @_saul.martinez / for NBC News