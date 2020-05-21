Enfermera que murió por coronavirus grabó a diario su lucha contra la enfermedad
Era madre soltera, sobreviviente de cáncer y trabajaba en tres sitios diferentes.
Pamela Ann Orlando, una enfermera de emergencias en Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos, trabajó sin descanso en la primera línea contra el coronavirus a sabiendas de los riesgos a los que se exponía.
A pesar de que sus dos hijos le insistían que dejara de trabajar, la profesional de la salud de 56 años atendió con vocación a los pacientes infectados en el Valley Hospital de Ridgewood hasta el 24 de marzo, día en el comenzó a experimentar síntomas de la covid-19.
La difícil lucha de los pueblos indígenas contra el coronavirus
En los municipios de Chilon y Sitalá, habitados mayoritariamente por indígenas ch’ol-tzeltal, tienen escasas clínicas y solo atienden dolencias básicas
“Era una mujer que tenía todo que perder, pero aún así salió a la primera línea para salvar vidas. (…) Rogué a mi madre que no fuera a trabajar. Realmente lo hice. Le rogué, pero así era ella”, manifestó su hijo mayor, Reid Orlando, a CBS News.
El desgarrador diario de una paciente con coronavirus
Consciente de que probablemente se había infectado en el trabajo y la difícil situación en los hospitales, Pamela decidió no ir al trabajo ese día, se aisló en casa y grabó el primero de muchos videos para documentar la evolución de la enfermedad en su cuerpo sin saber que terminaría retratando su combate hasta la muerte contra el virus letal.
“Hoy tengo fiebre, de la que no me puedo deshacer. No voy a ir a la guardia. Voy a controlar mis síntomas en casa”, expresó en el primer video luciendo todavía fuerte.
Al segundo día, esta madre soltera relató cómo su cuadro comenzaba a empeorar: “De verdad, me siento muy mal. Tengo dolor de espalda, fiebre que no termina…”, manifestó. Ya al tercer día, tuvo que ser ingresada al hospital donde se desempeñaba, pero esta vez como paciente.
“Dios mío, esto no es broma, estoy tan incómoda… Mi fiebre acaba de estallar, así que estoy un poco mal. Tengo fiebre de 40,6…”, grabó el 27 de marzo la también sobreviviente de cáncer.
En el quinto día del desgarrador diario de su experiencia con la covid-19, Pamela comenzó a creer que quizás no sobreviviría.
View this post on Instagram
Momma my love my best friend. You meant the world to me momma I loved every single thing we did together and I will cherish every single thing we ever did together. We had such a special bond between us, I loved you more then you even know momma. You were the most amazing greatest woman I ever knew and will ever know. You raised two kids by yourself with no help from Gerard or anything. You always put us first and always had our best interest. You truly are a hero in my eyes and hundreds of others who knew you. I will never forget what we did together and how many special moments we had. My favorite moment being when we went to Disney for two whole weeks just you and me. It was right after you beat cancer and we were together for the whole time. I refused to leave your side because I just wanted to be by your side forever. After you beat cancer we went to Disney as a celebration. I had the greatest time of my life with you because you made every moment special. We just had fun and didn’t worry about anything else. You didn’t care about yourself you always put others before yourself and that’s why you are a hero in everyone’s eyes. Throughout your life you have impacted many and helped and guided many in the right direction. Today when I saw you I made a promise to make you proud of me. I will work every day of my life to make you the happiest momma in heaven. You sacrificed everything for me and reid. You didn’t care what clothes you wore or what your nails and hair looked like, as long as me and reid has what we wanted you were happy. You taught me to not be selfish as long as many other lessons. I remember the best lesson you ever taught me, to never give up. I remember it was you and me pushing a couch up the stairs and you were going a little crazy getting it up but you were pushing and pushing never giving up, I remember you telling me don’t give up ry we’ll get this damn thing up the stairs if it takes us all night. Well it didn’t take all night but it took a good amount of time, but we did eventually get it up. This lesson I have carried with me throughout everything I’ve ever done, sports, school, hard times, and especially now. I love you momma-ryan❤️
“Me siento horrible, tan mal como si casi no fuera a lograrlo. Ni siquiera puedo moverme sin estar sin aliento… Solo rezo para que esté bien”, se le escucha decir con falta de aliento en el registro grabado.
A partir de ese momento, los estragos y el malestar la hicieron dejar de contar. “No estoy segura de qué día es, pero todavía no estoy mejorando. Por favor, oren por mí”, dijo en otro clip mientras recibía oxígeno y apenas podía hablar.
Un testimonio para el mundo
En los días postreros, el deterioro de la salud de Orlando continuaría pero ella seguiría recopilando evidencias de su contienda. En total silencio filmó algunos videos más que capturan la lucha de millones como ella en todo el mundo.
Lamentablemente, el pasado 16 de abril, 24 días después de que inició su batalla, Pamela Orlando murió de coronavirus.
Sus hijos Reid y Ryan, de 23 y 16 años respectivamente, y su madre Anne, de 80 años, pudieron entrar a despedirse de ella ese día usando equipo de protección. Solo dos horas después, esta sanitaria que trabajaba en tres sitios distintos, falleció.
View this post on Instagram
My mother, my heart, my everything. My mom was an only parent who was able to put me through college and ensured I graduated college. Every obstacle in my way my mom made sure there was a way around it or a way right through it. She molded me into the man I am today and I am forever great full for everything you’ve done for me mom. She always had a way of making sure I was surrounded by the best possible people to be able to succeed. Let me tell you mom I succeeded and will continue to. No one thought an only parent would raise a kid that would graduate Cum Laude and honors in my major. You made that happen mom your my everything and always will. I’ll miss our daily and nightly talks, laughing about all the stupid things in the world. I promise you I’ll take care of my brother the way you would. I’ll make sure he works to his maximum potential like you did for me. I’m so great full to have had a mother who always pushed me to pursue my dream and to attack everything with intensity. My mother taught me a million things but one thing she preached religiously was to never give up and I won’t mom. You saved hundreds of lives including mine. My only regret is I couldn’t save yours. The amount of people you’ve touched is unprecedented. All the Sunday dinners welcoming anyone in because you wanted to make sure everyone I knew was fed and comfortable. Thank you for the wisdom, the laughs, the love and most importantly the mindset to conquer everything in my path. I love you more than anything in this world mom and I know you’ll be with me daily to help guide me through this confusing world. This isn’t a goodbye this is a see you later. I love you so much mom. Keep my family in your prayers and hold onto your loved ones tighter than ever.
Hace apenas unas semanas, aún en medio del duelo, los jóvenes encontraron en el celular de su madre el diario que había grabado sobre los estragos del virus sobre ella y lo hicieron público.
“Hay videos muy difíciles de ver para mí y para mi hermano, pero tenían que salir porque eso era lo que mi madre quería", confesó Reid a Inside Edition. "Creo que mi madre lo hizo para mostrarle a la gente que esto es serio y que debemos tomarlo más en serio".
Te recomendamos en video:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...