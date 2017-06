¡Rompió el silencio! Martha Tena dio detalles de su relación con 'Chicharito'

FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS AL MEJOR AMIGO DEL PLANETA "CRAYO" 2️⃣9️⃣🎊 Te deseo lo mejor siempre, que sea un gran año y nunca dejes de sonreír. This is for you, my best friend, the one person I can tell my soul to. Who can relate to me like no other, who I can laugh with to no extent, who I can cry to when times are tough, who can help me with the problems of my life. Never have you turned your back on me or told me I wasn't good enough or let me down; I don't think you know what that means to me. You have gone through so much pain & you still have time for me & I love you for listening even when inside you're dying. And I look up to you because you're strong, and caring & beautiful, even though sometimes you don't think you are. And I hope you know that I'm always here to listen to you, laugh & cry and help in all the ways that I can. Thanks for being the friend who's always believed in me, who's always understood, who's always accepted me, who's always cared. 👉🏻I hope you know I would not be the person I am today, without you, MY BEST FRIEND👈🏻 ———————————————————-TE ADORO CRAYO 🖤 ERES ÚNICO HERMANO! Vive, Vive cada vez más, y no dejes de vivir 🤙🏼

A post shared by Martha Tena (@marthatena) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:44am PDT