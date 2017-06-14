Las mejores reacciones en redes sociales por Mayweather-McGregor

La confirmación de la pelea entre estas dos súper estrellas generó todo tipo de comentarios

¿Será buena pelea?
Por: Publisport

Tras la confirmación de la pelea entre el ex campeón mundial de boxeo Floyd Mayweather Jr, ante el peleador de MMA Conor McGregor, no se hicieron esperar las reacciones en redes sociales.

Los usuarios de twitter de inmediato hicieron popular el hashtag #MayweatherMcGregor donde colocaron todo tipo de comtarios, fotografías, memes, videos, etc.

