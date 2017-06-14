Las mejores reacciones en redes sociales por Mayweather-McGregor
La confirmación de la pelea entre estas dos súper estrellas generó todo tipo de comentarios
Tras la confirmación de la pelea entre el ex campeón mundial de boxeo Floyd Mayweather Jr, ante el peleador de MMA Conor McGregor, no se hicieron esperar las reacciones en redes sociales.
Los usuarios de twitter de inmediato hicieron popular el hashtag #MayweatherMcGregor donde colocaron todo tipo de comtarios, fotografías, memes, videos, etc.
Well, I know where we'll be August 26th. And I know what I will be doing from now until then @jasonrubin91 #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/ieMdX7OSC0
— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 14, 2017
Super fight…August 26th…can't wait #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/yA6OqcLaSb
— Alan Kelly (@alanrefkelly) June 14, 2017
RUN. FLOYD. RUN. 😂 #sports #fighting #boxing #mma #floydmayweather #conormcgregor #mayweathermcgregor pic.twitter.com/fBkZFT1gHU
— Pheme (@Pheme_Official) June 14, 2017
Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor….. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/WKrGhF7Cql
— DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) June 14, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Live picture of Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather following the contract signing for #MayweatherMcGregor … 🥊😲👍🏻 #HugeFight pic.twitter.com/3K1IY3FPJF
— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 14, 2017
How is Connor McGregor going to beat the man who KO'd the Big Show? 😂 #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/BiJiEGZ8TG
— ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) June 14, 2017
I love Conor McGregor but he's not touching Floyd Mayweather #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/0g9aNB95fr
— B R O C K 🥀💎💫 (@troytheblackguy) June 14, 2017
#oficial #MayweatherMcGregor este 26 de Agosto. Aquí un pequeño adelanto de la pelea: pic.twitter.com/WqM0YCSHp9
— Barbie (@_jane_d0e) June 14, 2017
White people when they hear Mcgregor is fighting Floyd…😂😂😂 #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/R2WeGkCygC
— Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) June 14, 2017
Ready… ¡FIGHT! que comiencen las apuestas que @FloydMayweather vs @TheNotoriousMMA es un hecho 👊🏼 #MayweatherMcGregor #MayMac pic.twitter.com/YL3Fyfo0yX
— cerocero (@ceroceromx) June 14, 2017
