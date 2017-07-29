FOTOS: La informante razón por la que se divorció James Rodríguez
Helga Lovekaty habría provocado que el futbolista terminara con Daniela Ospina.
Una tercera en ‘discordia’ sería el motivo de la separación de James Rodríguez con Daniela Ospina, con quien llevaba casi siete años de matrimonio.
Las razones del divorcio apuntan a la modelo rusa, Helga Lovekaty, con quien se le ha relacionado al futbolista colombiano luego de hacer oficial su ruptura con la madre de su hija.
Fue este jueves cuando se anunció la separación del jugador del Bayern Munich con Daniela Ospina, al asegurar que tomaron una decisión de común acuerdo.
Aquí te dejamos algunas de sus mejores postales:
So this’s the end of my Tunisian #trip. Where to go now? I consider the #Philippines, #Japan, #Colombia and #India as options. I don’t know what to choose yet. What country could you recommend? 😏🤔 Así que este es el final de mi viaje tunecino. ¿A dónde ir ahora? Considero #Filipinas, #Japón, #Colombia y la #India como opciones. Todavía no sé qué elegir. ¿Y qué país podría recomendar? 😏🤔
I want to share with you my impressions of the trip to Tunisia. This's country with a rich history, which has many legends and myths and originates from #Carthage. It’s the birthplace of the famous Hannibal. During its existence the country suffered several serious shocks since the fall of Carthage in 148 BC. E. and ending with the recent jasmine revolution in 2011 due to which the people of the country had to start improving again. #Tunisia is informally divided into the south, where people live very poorly and relatively richer in the north. Vacation in Tunisia will appeal to lovers of #hotel rest, which have a high level here and could be a good alternative to #Turkey and #Egypt. I was pleased with the choice of dishes, it’s really delicious. The sea is usually calm, but there are seaweed. #Beaches are not very crowded. From the excursions I could recommend a trip to the Sahara Desert and Star Wars set. Despite difficult territorial neighborhood in the coastal zones is very calm. I hope that the Tunisians will continue to improve their country and these places will become one of the most popular holiday destinations soon. Thanks @radissonblupalacedjerba for the hospitality 🇹🇳👌
I want to honestly tell you that #orange is not my favorite color🍊. There was one curious case in my life. One my good acquaintance's «clever» friends said to him that orange is the most sexy color.👍 And he began to give exclusively orange #roses to his girl. She hate orange but was afraid to offend him and did not told him. 😂😂 In fact the color of #flowers is a whole science. What flowers do you give or do you like to receive?
Ну как вам фотки со Звездных войн в Сахаре? Я вам скажу, что это была не самая простая поездка. В пустыне стоит просто адская жара от 38 до 48 градусов, солнце в зените. Воздух настолько сухой, что если приоткрыть окно в машине всего на пять, начинает пересыхать не только рот и кожа вокруг глаз, но даже сами глаза. Поснимав на такой жаре около 30 минут без должной подготовки можно запросто получить солнечный удар. Поэтому всем любителям активных путешествий и, так сказать, бескомпромиссных фотосессий, когда думаешь только о результате и не обращаешь внимания на условия и обстоятельства, просто необходимо не забывать следить за здоровьем своей кожи и волос. Ведь они первыми принимают на себя основной удар. Многие серьезно недооценивают влияния этих факторов в жарких страх, не говоря уже о многочасовых перелётах и воздухе из кондиционеров 🤣 Причём в абсолютном большинстве жарких странах и #Тунис не исключение просто невозможно купить приличные средства по уходу за кожей и волосами на месте. Поэтому по возвращении домой я всегда стараюсь сделать все необходимые процедуры по восстановлению кожи . Спасибо девчонкам из @cidk.ru у вас самые старательные специалисты. #мезотерапиялица из коктейля витаминов и восстанавливающих препаратов – это как раз то что нужно, после очередного путешествия. #мезотерапия #биоревитализация #косметологмосква #уколыкрасоты
En Publimetro TV: