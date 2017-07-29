FOTOS: La informante razón por la que se divorció James Rodríguez

So this’s the end of my Tunisian #trip. Where to go now? I consider the #Philippines, #Japan, #Colombia and #India as options. I don’t know what to choose yet. What country could you recommend? 😏🤔 Así que este es el final de mi viaje tunecino. ¿A dónde ir ahora? Considero #Filipinas, #Japón, #Colombia y la #India como opciones. Todavía no sé qué elegir. ¿Y qué país podría recomendar? 😏🤔

