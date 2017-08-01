También Cristiano es culpable del divorcio de James Rodríguez

As you probably already noticed, if the account liked the post, this post becomes #recommended for followers of this account. Therefore if I will like the post, this theoretically will be recommended to more than 3 million #followers. Now let's talk about something else. Do you remember the Fight Club movie? 👊😎🎬The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about #FightClub. So I decided to make some #rules for my account. So the first rule: everytime I will like ❤️ the last post of the first 50 accounts that like ❤️and write positive comment 💬 to each my new post (only smiles 😃and emoji 👻 do not apply). P.S. are u waiting for new Fight Club movie? Will it be at all? Any information about it?

