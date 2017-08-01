También Cristiano es culpable del divorcio de James Rodríguez
Mientras a James le ‘colocan’ a la modelo rusa Helga Lovekaty como su supuesta amante, algunos aseguraron que Daniela Ospina se está viendo con un futbolista
El divorcio entre Daniela Ospina y James Rodríguez sigue dando mucho que hablar. La prensa del corazón sigue insistiendo en que las infidelidades por parte de ambos han sido lo que ha terminado de dinamitar la relación de la pareja, que pese a todo asegura haber terminado de buenas formas. Mientras a James le ‘colocan’ a la modelo rusa Helga Lovekaty como su supuesta amante, algunos medios colombianos aseguraron que Daniela Ospina se está viendo con un jugador de Independiente de Santa Fe.
Pero ahora, es otra la pregunta que ha invadido los medios rosas: ¿quién fue el que le presentó a James a la citada modelo? Algunos de ellos sorprenden con la respuesta, afirmando que fue nada menos que Cristiano Ronaldo, su compañero en el Real Madrid en las últimas tres temporadas. En concreto, es el medio Informalia el que lo asegura. El portal ahonda en la amistad que une al portugués con el colombiano, y añade que James era un habitual de la noche y en los locales que frecuenta el luso.
La versión oficial por parte del entorno del colombiano es que éste ni siquiera conoce a Helga Lovekaty y todo son simples rumores, algunos con ganas de hacer daño en una situación tan delicada como la actual. Lo que sí parece ser una evidencia es que la crisis de matrimonio que afectó a James y Daniela Ospina en los últimos meses contribuyó a que el futbolista nunca terminase de remontar el vuelo en el Real Madrid.
