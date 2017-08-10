'Mini Hulk', el fisicoculturista que causa sensación en internet

"You fall, you rise, you make mistakes, you live, you learn. You're human, not perfect. You've been hurt but you're alive. Think of what precious privilege it is to be alive- to breathe, to think, to enjoy, and to chase the things you love. Sometimes there is sadness in our journey, but there is also lots of beauty. We must keep putting 1 foot in front of the other even when we hurt, for we never know what is waiting for us just around the bend." @officialminihulk I am blessed for the way my life is going for someone special who is in it now. This picture on the right was from 4 years ago when I competed at the Pittsburgh pro and the pic on the right is now, dieting healthy, no show in the future, learning yoga with someone very special to me, and enjoying life. I have an appearance coming up and with them keeping me on track, I'll be looking crazy for my fans. Do what you love. I love being that inspiration for others and having people in my life that love me for me. Also remember, this is your life, no one else's. I love my parents with my deepest breathe but the know what I do and support me but it can be hard sometimes with the long hours and needing to understand I can not come to stay when I stay somewhere else due to travel. Love your parents and remind them daily how much you love them. Believe #iam5percent #iamblessed #5percentnutrition #fit #dwarfism #believe #dreambig #support #overcome #smile #throwbackthursday #tbt #npc #bodybuilding #lovelife #shredded #inspire #otomix #beast #minihulk #officialminihulk #minibeast #firefighter #followyourdreams #goals #guideme

