'Mini Hulk', el fisicoculturista que causa sensación en internet
Vince Brasco se ha convertido en una inspiración para todo el mundo
A través de redes sociales se ha dado a conocer la historia de Vince Brasco, un fisicoculturista profesional que ha causado sensación debido a su estatura, ya que padece acondroplacia.
‘Mini Hulk’ como también es conocido en la web tiene 25 años de edad y mide 1.24 metros; sin embargo, su tamaño no ha sido impedimento para realizar tal actividad e incluso levantar su peso tres veces.
Cabe destacar que además de dedicarse al fisicoculturismo, Brasco es bombero desde 2011 en Pittsburg y se ha convertido en una inspiración para todo el mundo.
‘Mini Hulk’ se mantiene muy activo en redes sociales, en donde día a día muestra sus diversa rutinas.
"You fall, you rise, you make mistakes, you live, you learn. You're human, not perfect. You've been hurt but you're alive. Think of what precious privilege it is to be alive- to breathe, to think, to enjoy, and to chase the things you love. Sometimes there is sadness in our journey, but there is also lots of beauty. We must keep putting 1 foot in front of the other even when we hurt, for we never know what is waiting for us just around the bend." @officialminihulk I am blessed for the way my life is going for someone special who is in it now. This picture on the right was from 4 years ago when I competed at the Pittsburgh pro and the pic on the right is now, dieting healthy, no show in the future, learning yoga with someone very special to me, and enjoying life. I have an appearance coming up and with them keeping me on track, I'll be looking crazy for my fans. Do what you love. I love being that inspiration for others and having people in my life that love me for me. Also remember, this is your life, no one else's. I love my parents with my deepest breathe but the know what I do and support me but it can be hard sometimes with the long hours and needing to understand I can not come to stay when I stay somewhere else due to travel. Love your parents and remind them daily how much you love them. Believe #iam5percent #iamblessed #5percentnutrition #fit #dwarfism #believe #dreambig #support #overcome #smile #throwbackthursday #tbt #npc #bodybuilding #lovelife #shredded #inspire #otomix #beast #minihulk #officialminihulk #minibeast #firefighter #followyourdreams #goals #guideme
Whatever the weight is, focus and do the work. Never name any excuses. "O shit, this is fucking heavy." But I still did every rep and didn't give up. Believe. I will be doing a prep for an appearance I will be making in 11 weeks. Not disclosing where. But you will see @officialminihulk with a new, bigger and fuller look than ever. Sometimes people just understand you but sometimes you need left alone to regroup. Never ask why. Believe. Focus. I am the 5%. @5percentnutrition @1dayumay @guycisternino @big_c_green @official_otomix CODE: HULK25 @liquidsunrayz @meredith_mayhem @traumarn25_ifbbpro @martynfordofficial @6packbags @swoleoclock @jaycutler @dollar @throne @str0ng.is.the.new.skinny #iam5percent #5percentnutrition #entrepreneur #adventure #nooffseason #strengthinnumbers #minihulk #officialminihulk #mybrand #firefighter #strong #backday #killshit #welcometomyworld #inspiration #inspire #dedicated #determined #dreambig #followyourdreams #iamblessed
"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it." Steve Jobs I will not be competing anytime in the near future but I will have appearances and photoshoots coming up. It is time to go back to a tight diet. Coach, let's do this. I will be traveling to Delaware for a check up on my back and legs to make sure everything is in check. I have been having numbness and tingling going down my leg but that will not stop me from doing what I love. Train smart. God works in mysterious ways. I have found someone and I am very blessed for this lady to have come into my life. She gets me, understands the fitness world, what I put my body through, and she is little. Love life and live it to the fullest everyday because tomorrow is never a guarantee but a blessing if it comes about. #iam5percent #believe #dwarfism #5percentnutrition #entrepreneur #overcome #officialminihulk #otomix #strong #shredded #rayzup #rayzfordayz #lsr #liquidsunrayz #livinthedream #confidence #big #blessed #believe #inspire #iamblessed #inspiration #adventure #travel
Have that look of determination and focus you make others ask how do you do it. Surround yourself with people that have goals that are as big as yours if not bigger and let them push you to be your best. @brady719king is one of my training partners and he is my big little brother at heart. He has a bright future within an industry he loves. I have traveling coming up, meet a greets, photo shoots, and someone special and very close to my heart I love is coming to spend time with me in July. God works in mysterious ways. Never resist him but let him work. #iam5percent #iamblessed #overcome #officialminihulk #minihulk #mybrand #entrepreneur #friends #brotherfromanothermother #family #strong #thick #npc #nolimits #nodaysoff #nooffseason #nevergiveup #inspire #inspiration Spread your wings and do what you love everyday! Do you!
