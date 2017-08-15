VIDEO: Conor McGregor genera burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo

El irlandés tuvo una sesión abierta para los medios de comunicación donde sus movimientos fueron muy chistosos

Por: Sergio Meléndez
McGregor entrena muy chistoso. / Getty Images
El polémico Conor McGregor ahora generó burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo.

El irlandés ofreció un entrenamiento abierto para los medios de comunicación donde hizo movimientos bastante chistosos y de inmediato comenzaron las bromas en las redes sociales bajo el hashtag #McGregorChallenge.

Boxeadores profesionales y usuarios subieron a sus diferentes plataformas vídeos imitando a “The Notorious”, quien peleará con Floyd Mayweather el próximo 26 de agosto, mira:

