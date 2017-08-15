VIDEO: Conor McGregor genera burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo

El polémico Conor McGregor ahora generó burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo.

El irlandés ofreció un entrenamiento abierto para los medios de comunicación donde hizo movimientos bastante chistosos y de inmediato comenzaron las bromas en las redes sociales bajo el hashtag #McGregorChallenge.

Conor McGregor boxes like the Notre Dame logo smh (via @AndreasHale) pic.twitter.com/HgUzkPLuCW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2017

The "dangerous noodle" challenge? Fighters around the world are mimicking Conor McGregor's workout routine 🎥: https://t.co/GWqEJOjNCg pic.twitter.com/ZKoh7IDLqU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2017

Boxeadores profesionales y usuarios subieron a sus diferentes plataformas vídeos imitando a “The Notorious”, quien peleará con Floyd Mayweather el próximo 26 de agosto, mira:

He just got it from these guys… #McGregorChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Ommz6xSRv — Black Mamba (@DylanSmith34) August 15, 2017