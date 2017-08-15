VIDEO: Conor McGregor genera burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo

El polémico Conor McGregor ahora generó burlas por su forma de entrenar boxeo.
El irlandés ofreció un entrenamiento abierto para los medios de comunicación donde hizo movimientos bastante chistosos y de inmediato comenzaron las bromas en las redes sociales bajo el hashtag #McGregorChallenge.
Conor McGregor boxes like the Notre Dame logo smh (via @AndreasHale) pic.twitter.com/HgUzkPLuCW
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2017
The "dangerous noodle" challenge?
Fighters around the world are mimicking Conor McGregor's workout routine
🎥: https://t.co/GWqEJOjNCg pic.twitter.com/ZKoh7IDLqU
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2017
Boxeadores profesionales y usuarios subieron a sus diferentes plataformas vídeos imitando a “The Notorious”, quien peleará con Floyd Mayweather el próximo 26 de agosto, mira:
.@felderpaul warming up, doing the #McGregorChallenge ahead of calling the #ContenderSeries fights. pic.twitter.com/pLJj5gzyDK
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 15, 2017
#McGregorChallenge
All wild and crazy pic.twitter.com/FH5kN8tVX4
— Legendary Negus (@SlyAzaFox) August 14, 2017
Getting my day started with a little #McGregorChallenge, #flowy… Get tix to my Aug 25 #boxing match at https://t.co/dJqnHmTZHY. pic.twitter.com/sVgt5w5otD
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 15, 2017
Lmao RT @AlexMallariJr: #mcgregorchallenge accepted 👀 pic.twitter.com/PykZgz9wwa
— Kizer over Kosar™ (@AJVash) August 14, 2017
The #McGregorChallenge. Jackie nominates @PaulMalignaggi @AlBernstein pic.twitter.com/nQu8cNZFQf
— John Mudd (@muddj) August 14, 2017
He just got it from these guys… #McGregorChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Ommz6xSRv
— Black Mamba (@DylanSmith34) August 15, 2017
Julius Indongo getting involved with the #McGregorChallenge 😂 #CrawfordIndongo pic.twitter.com/T8KbkwBMgM
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 15, 2017
Do the #McGregorChallenge!@Swift_JHurd here! 😂🤣😭😭! pic.twitter.com/znuo3tceaK
— Miguel (@YDKSAB_) August 14, 2017
Conor McGregor has a new trending topic associated to him, but we don't think he intended for it to happen like this. #McGregorChallenge pic.twitter.com/eLL4ukVrbp
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 15, 2017