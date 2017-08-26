Las bellas ring girls de la pelea Mayweather-McGregor

I can't tell you how happy, and grateful I am for the opportunity to be in vegas working what is called the most historical event in combat sports history… the best part of all this is the support I'm getting from everyone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the congratulations and well wishes! Your prayers and good mojo is so appreciated, and I can't get enough of it! Please keep them coming… and extra special thanks and huge love out to Chiara Strzesiewski Frias for choosing me to do this and making it all possible. I love you girl, I am so blessed and lucky to have you in my life! Seriously thank you from the bottom of my heart! 💙💙💙💙💙 #coronaboxing #friasworks #mayweathermcgregorringgirl #floydmayweather #mcgregor #connormcgregor #mayweather #mayweathermcgregorringgirl @chiaramodel @friasworks #friasworks #CoronaBoxing @coronaboxingringgirls

