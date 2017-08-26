Las bellas ring girls de la pelea Mayweather-McGregor

Ellas también serán protagonistas

Por Publisport
Tawny Jordan, Samantha Kumiko, Kyra Keli y Tawny Jordan/Especial
Esta noche se enfrentarán en Las Vegas Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor. Sin duda es una de las peleas más esperadas de los últimos años pero también de las que más morbo han despertado. Debido a la magnitud de este evento las ring girls no podían desentonar por lo que esta noche veremos a cuatro mujeres que te dejarán sin palabras.

Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour y Samantha Kumiko son las bellezas que han engalanado los eventos previos a la pelea y que por supuesto también harán acto de presencia en la T-mobile Arena.

A continuación te dejamos algunas de sus mejores imágenes que han compartido a través de Instagram.

