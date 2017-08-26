Las bellas ring girls de la pelea Mayweather-McGregor

Esta noche se enfrentarán en Las Vegas Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor. Sin duda es una de las peleas más esperadas de los últimos años pero también de las que más morbo han despertado. Debido a la magnitud de este evento las ring girls no podían desentonar por lo que esta noche veremos a cuatro mujeres que te dejarán sin palabras.
Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour y Samantha Kumiko son las bellezas que han engalanado los eventos previos a la pelea y que por supuesto también harán acto de presencia en la T-mobile Arena.
A continuación te dejamos algunas de sus mejores imágenes que han compartido a través de Instagram.
I can't tell you how happy, and grateful I am for the opportunity to be in vegas working what is called the most historical event in combat sports history… the best part of all this is the support I'm getting from everyone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the congratulations and well wishes! Your prayers and good mojo is so appreciated, and I can't get enough of it! Please keep them coming… and extra special thanks and huge love out to Chiara Strzesiewski Frias for choosing me to do this and making it all possible. I love you girl, I am so blessed and lucky to have you in my life! Seriously thank you from the bottom of my heart! 💙💙💙💙💙 #coronaboxing #friasworks #mayweathermcgregorringgirl #floydmayweather #mcgregor #connormcgregor #mayweather #mayweathermcgregorringgirl @chiaramodel @friasworks #friasworks #CoronaBoxing @coronaboxingringgirls