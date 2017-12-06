Isabel Lahela, sexy levantadora de pesas

Isabel Lahela es una atleta en la disciplina de levantamiento de pesas que gusta de presumir sus sexy figuras en las redes sociales, en especial en Instagram.
La canadiense fue considerada como la atleta más sexy del 2016 pese a que no participó en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río.
A principios de 2017 fue relacionada con la WWE después de realizar el Try-Out, pero al final con se concretó la relación la empresa estadounidense de la lucha libre
Isabel cuenta con 157 mil seguidores en Instagram y este número podría incrementarse si sigue publicado fotos de su bien trabajada figura y rutinas de ejercicios.
WOW. PAIN. GROSS. WHY……I took this passed year off of weightlifting to focus on powerlifting and wrestling. Now that I have 7 months until powerlifting nationals I thought, why not see where my weightlifting numbers are and possibly compete at weightlifting nationals too!? I'm not surprised that this felt like absolutely shit but also not totally discouraged. I power snatched 53kg and power clean and jerked 70kg for some challenging singles. My goal is to get my numbers back to 60/80 power to qualify me for nats…I'll keep y'all posted 🏋🏼♀️