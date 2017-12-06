Isabel Lahela, sexy levantadora de pesas

No tiene reparos para mostrar su figura en Instagram

Por Publisport
Instagram
Isabel Lahela, sexy levantadora de pesas

Isabel Lahela es una atleta en la disciplina de levantamiento de pesas que gusta de presumir sus sexy figuras en las redes sociales, en especial en Instagram.

La canadiense fue considerada como la atleta más sexy del 2016 pese a que no participó en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río.

A principios de 2017 fue relacionada con la WWE después de realizar el Try-Out, pero al final con se concretó la relación la empresa estadounidense de la lucha libre

Isabel cuenta con 157 mil seguidores en Instagram y este número podría incrementarse si sigue publicado fotos de su bien trabajada figura y rutinas de ejercicios.

Comment your 5 most recent emojis ✌🏼😂😬😝🖤 •••• glow by @glamtantoronto !!

A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

Masquerading as a normal person day after day is exhausting ♠️ shot by @tayloroakesproductions

A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

There is no elevator to success – you have to take the stairs. 🍑#SlimThickWorkout LINK IN BIO #WorkForIt 🍑

A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

Don't dream your life, live your dreams. 💛 #SlimThickWorkout #SundayBumday

A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on

 

 

 

 

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo