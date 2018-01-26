La golfista más sexy del mundo, otra vez envuelta en la polémica

Paige Spiranac ha sido llamada como la ‘golfista más bella del mundo’, sin embrago eso le ha traído algunas criticas, pues la mayoría del gremio han manifestado su malestar por ser recientemente elegida como la presentadora de los jugadores que estarán en el Omega Dubai Desert Classic dejando de lado al famoso Ivor Robson, quien fue el encargado del anuncio durante 40 años.
Spiranac es una golfista profesional de 24 años, pero que nunca ha tenido la tarjeta para competir en alguno de los grandes torneos mundiales de golf, sin embargo su gran cantidad de seguidores en redes sociales la han vuelto muy famosa, al grado de llamarla la ‘Kournikova del golf’.
Y es que los comentarios negativos en su contra se refieren a que tener a Spiranac como la presentadora del certamen, no es precisamente la igualdad que buscan entre hombres y mujeres en el golf, aunque por otro lado, los que apoyan a la estadounidense afirman que es una buena decisión para integrar a la nuevas generaciones de deportistas.
No ha sido la única polémica de la golfista, pues en 2015 Spiranac fue invitada a participar en el Dubai Ladies Masters, donde también generó comentarios adversos al considerar que no tenía el nivel para estar en dicho certamen. Aunado a que en 2017 se hizo viral una foto en topless que también le costó muchos ataques.
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily
So I’m going to be trying some different posts based on what you told me you want to see! Thanks for all the great feedback☺️ workouts and golf instruction was by far the most requested. So I’m going to post the workout I did today. Do circuit 6-8X through with 1 minute rest between each circuit: -Dumbell squats with shoulder press X 12 reps -Walking lunges X 20 total -40 Russian twist -Jumping Jacks X 20 reps -Bicycle kicks X 40 total -Row with lung stance X 15 reps each arm -Kick backs X 10 each leg -Tricep extension X 12 -Curls X 12 It’s a full body workout I like to do because it hits all the places I’m working on. It might not be exactly for you so you can always personalize this workout to hit areas you would like to target. Happy working out! #fitness #workout #fit #girlswholift