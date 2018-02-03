La golfista más sexy del mundo es amenazada de muerte por participar en torneo de Dubái

Una vez más la 'golfista más sexy del mundo', Paige Spiranac, está envuelta en una polémica, pues luego de ser designada como presentadora del torneo Clásico del Desierto de Dubái, ha recibido hasta amenazas de muerte.
En una entrevista con el diario británico The Guardian, la bella deportista declaró que ha sido acosada luego de tomar el lugar que le perteneció durante años a Ivor Robson, un sobrio presentador que aunció su retiro el torneo pasado.
"He sido acosada, mi familia fue acosada. He recibido amenazas de muerte, personas han invadido mi privacidad, me han tratado de chantajear. Todo esto mientras yo trato de jugar”, apuntó.
Y es que sus principales detractores aseguran que la escultural norteamericana no tiene la suficiente capacidad deportiva para competir en un circuito profesional de golf, debido a las sensuales fotografías que publica en sus redes sociales.
“¿Porque luzco diferente tal vez? Yo visto diferente, no me conformo con lo que el golf se supone que es”, sentenció.
Had an amazing week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic! Being the first female starter was such an honor. Thank you to @omegagolfdubai, @europeantour, and all the players for making me feel so welcomed for the week! Also thanks to @rorymcilroy and @niallhoran for being so awesome during the pro am and the clinic. You are both superstars but some of the nicest, most genuine guys ever! It was a busy but great week. Next up, the Waste Management Tournament in Arizona! See you all there!
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily