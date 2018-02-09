El mensaje de Tom Brady tras perder el Super Bowl LII

A través de sus redes sociales, Tom Brady dejó un emotivo mensaje tras perder el Super Bowl LII con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra frente a las Águilas de Filadelfia.
"Me ha llevado algunos días reflexionar sobre nuestra pérdida de SB así como sobre la gran temporada que tuvo nuestro equipo. Hay muchas emociones cuando no alcanzas tu objetivo. Y todos son parte de aprender y crecer en este viaje de la vida. Aprender convierte todo en un positivo. Y la sensación número uno que he tenido los últimos 4 días es la gratitud. Gratitud a mis compañeros de equipo por el increíble esfuerzo realizado durante toda la temporada, independientemente de los desafíos que enfrentamos. Gratitud hacia mis entrenadores por el esfuerzo y sacrificio que hacen para ponernos a los jugadores en la mejor posición para ganar. Agradecimiento a la organización NEP por apoyarnos en nuestro difícil y difícil viaje", escribió.
No dejando atrás la felicitación para el equipo rival y actual campeón de la NFL. "Agradecimiento al equipo y organización de los Philadelphia Eagles por sacar lo mejor de nosotros y ser graciosos ganadores (y felicitaciones por ganar el campeonato)".
El jugador estadounidense también agradeció a todos los seguidores por siempre alentarlos, y sobre todo a su familia y amigos que continúan apoyando.
It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey. Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship) Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom