Le rompe testículo a peleador de la UFC con un rodillazo

Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April 🤣 … now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired 😭😂🚑. I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up… this will be quite the comeback story 😆. Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey… pun intended #hurt #business #ballbreaker #bjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #mma #ufc #hospital #ambulance #nurse #health #wellness #help #car #drive #work #happy #broken #life #martialarts #busted #men #man #menshealth #reebok @reebok #fight #life

A post shared by Devin Powell (@devinpowell_nostosmma) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:29pm PST