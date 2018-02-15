Le rompe testículo a peleador de la UFC con un rodillazo
Devin Powell dio a conocer el hecho en Instagram
Las artes marciales mixtas es un deporte que conlleva un gran riesgo físico; sin embargo, algunas lesiones pueden ser extremas como la que sufrió Devin Powell, peleador de la UFC.
El estadounidense dio a conocer a través de Instagram que uno de sus testículos se rompió al recibir al un rodillazo de Joe Lauzon, durante un entrenamiento.
Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April 🤣 … now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired 😭😂🚑. I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up… this will be quite the comeback story 😆. Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey… pun intended #hurt #business #ballbreaker #bjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #mma #ufc #hospital #ambulance #nurse #health #wellness #help #car #drive #work #happy #broken #life #martialarts #busted #men #man #menshealth #reebok @reebok #fight #life
"Hemos estado practicando rodillazos en el suelo y él, con éxito, rompió mi testículo con su poder absoluto”, fue parte del mensaje que publicó Powell; además, revuelque se tardó un día y medio en irse a atender.
El peleador de profesional fue operado en pleno 14 de febrero para corregir el problema y aseguró estar impaciente de regresar a la jaula.
Surgery was a success, now on to recovery. Can’t wait to get back in the @ufc cage, this will be the first time since my last fight that I will be forced to rest my whole body for multiple days in a row. I will come back stronger than ever, I wasn’t expecting this curve ball😂 but I’m going to hit my recovery right out of the park. I wear @diamondmma every Single fight and they are the absolute best in the business, I might need to start using them even when I grapple. #mma #ufc #bjj #hospital #brazilianjiujitsu #getbetter #martialarts #surgery #pain #life #of #a #fighter #recovery #rehab #team #family #glasshalffull #optimistic #sports #ballislife #nostosmma #buenosdias #tuesday #testicletuesday #holytesticletuesday #man #beard #tattoo #tattoos
Kevin debutó en 2017 en la UFC y ha perdido las dos peleas que ha tenido hasta el momento. Su récord como profesional de MMA es de 8-3.
Fresh out of surgery from a ruptured testicle compliments of a @joelauzon accidental knee 🥜 🔨 😫… but how do you stop when ball is life? I live and die by my @diamondmma cup… but I didn’t wear it this day☹️ thankfully my nurse @carollinnpow could hold some hands post op #train #everywhere #ufc #mma #operation #bjj #mitts #knee #slide #cut #film #nostosmma #nogi #martialarts #getbetter #surgery #hospital #bed #boxing #mitts #fight #chicks #dig #scars #broken #man #men #thanks to @tmz_tv @maximmag @barstoolsports @mmafightingdotcom @mmajunkiedotcom for all doing articles on my training…misfortune😂