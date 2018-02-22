Esquiador sorprende con apasionado beso a su novio en plena transmisión de TV

My Seoul mate! He's a little late for Valentine's Day but he made it just in time to see me compete tomorrow (tonight for you guys in the states)! Feeling very lucky to have him, my family, my agent and some amazing friends here in Korea cheering me on. The past few days of practice have been pretty tough (I broke my thumb two days ago and yesterday got a massive hematoma on my hip that needed to be drained), but despite it all I'm still so excited to go out there and give it my all. Win or lose I'm gonna be walking away with my head held high! Thank you all for your words of encouragement and support, I wouldn't be here without you! #TeamUSA 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈

