Esquiador sorprende con apasionado beso a su novio en plena transmisión de TV
'Nunca habría imaginado en mi juventud que vería a dos hombres besándose en la tele', confesó el propio Matt Wilkas
El representante de Estados Unidos se olvidó de su lesión e inició su día besando a su novio, una victoria que asegura ninguna medalla de oro podrá reemplazar, y una muestra que enloqueció las redes sociales.
Gus Kenworthy y su novio Matt Wilkas forman una de las parejas gay que se presentó a los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno, que se llevan a cabo en PyeongChang.
Con esta muestra de afecto, Gus se olvidó del dolor que le produjo una lesión en el dedo y del enorme moretón que tiene en la cadera y que no lo dejó competir con comodidad.
My Seoul mate! He's a little late for Valentine's Day but he made it just in time to see me compete tomorrow (tonight for you guys in the states)! Feeling very lucky to have him, my family, my agent and some amazing friends here in Korea cheering me on. The past few days of practice have been pretty tough (I broke my thumb two days ago and yesterday got a massive hematoma on my hip that needed to be drained), but despite it all I'm still so excited to go out there and give it my all. Win or lose I'm gonna be walking away with my head held high! Thank you all for your words of encouragement and support, I wouldn't be here without you! #TeamUSA 🇺🇲🏳️🌈
El momento romántico ocurrió antes del inicio de la prueba de esquí slopestyle el domingo, que terminó ganando el noruego Oystein Braaten, y fue captado por “NBC”. En la imagen se ve a Kenworthy y Wilkas, en la parte inferior de la colina en la que competiría.
Para el íntimo momento, Gus tuvo que bajarse la máscara, parte de su indumentaria.
“No me había dado cuenta de que estábamos siendo grabados, pero estoy muy feliz de que lo hayamos sido (grabados)”, escribió el deportista en su cuenta de Twitter.
Kiss Kiss Bish! Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. Also, shouts to @rightordoyle for being the third wheel of the century. Love you boo!
“Nunca habría imaginado en mi juventud que vería a dos hombres besándose en la tele durante los Juegos Olímpicos, pero por primera vez un joven que mire la tele lo puede ver. `Love es love es love’”, agregó Gus.
Debido a su lesión y al dolor de su hematoma, Gus no pudo hacer un mejor papel y terminó en el puesto 12 de 12 esquiadores en la final, no logrando la hazaña de Sochi 2014, donde ganó la medalla de plata.
Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P
— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018
El deportista ha dicho en varias entrevistas, que antes de que el mundo supiera que era homosexual, luchó contra sí mismo, y que finalmente lo hizo en 2016, en una entrevista con ESPN.