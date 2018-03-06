¡GOLPAZO! Luchador impacta a su rival en el rostro con un bat

Sami Callihan se pasó de violento con Eddie Edwards en Impact Wrestling

Por Publisport

Tremendo golpazo fue el que se llevó la estrella de Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards, en su lucha frente a Sami Callihan en Orlando, Florida.

Callihan estaba castigando duramente a su rival y no conforme con eso, subió una silla al cuadrilátero, la puso encima de Edwards y fue por un bate para golpearla y lastimarlo.

Pero algo pasó y “accidentalmente” Sami golpeó con el “arma” el rostro de Edwards provocándoles una fuerte herida que de inmediato tuvo que ser atendida. El gladiador resultó con fractura de nariz y hueso orbital.

Más tarde en su cuenta de twitter, Edwards informó que estaba en buen estado pese a las lesiones y hasta mostró cómo quedó su cara.

