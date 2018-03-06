¡GOLPAZO! Luchador impacta a su rival en el rostro con un bat

Tremendo golpazo fue el que se llevó la estrella de Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards, en su lucha frente a Sami Callihan en Orlando, Florida.

Callihan estaba castigando duramente a su rival y no conforme con eso, subió una silla al cuadrilátero, la puso encima de Edwards y fue por un bate para golpearla y lastimarlo.

Pero algo pasó y “accidentalmente” Sami golpeó con el “arma” el rostro de Edwards provocándoles una fuerte herida que de inmediato tuvo que ser atendida. El gladiador resultó con fractura de nariz y hueso orbital.

This is sick. @TheSamiCallihan RUTHLESSLY smashes @TheEddieEdwards with a baseball bat and it violently ricochet's right into Edwards' face. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/fKtCAjiN7F — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2018

Más tarde en su cuenta de twitter, Edwards informó que estaba en buen estado pese a las lesiones y hasta mostró cómo quedó su cara.

Some Aftermath of a baseball bat to the eye #PirateLife #Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/gvyZYv1YtL — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) March 2, 2018

Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018