¡GOLPAZO! Luchador impacta a su rival en el rostro con un bat
Sami Callihan se pasó de violento con Eddie Edwards en Impact Wrestling
Tremendo golpazo fue el que se llevó la estrella de Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards, en su lucha frente a Sami Callihan en Orlando, Florida.
Callihan estaba castigando duramente a su rival y no conforme con eso, subió una silla al cuadrilátero, la puso encima de Edwards y fue por un bate para golpearla y lastimarlo.
Pero algo pasó y “accidentalmente” Sami golpeó con el “arma” el rostro de Edwards provocándoles una fuerte herida que de inmediato tuvo que ser atendida. El gladiador resultó con fractura de nariz y hueso orbital.
This is sick. @TheSamiCallihan RUTHLESSLY smashes @TheEddieEdwards with a baseball bat and it violently ricochet's right into Edwards' face. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/fKtCAjiN7F
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2018
Más tarde en su cuenta de twitter, Edwards informó que estaba en buen estado pese a las lesiones y hasta mostró cómo quedó su cara.
Some Aftermath of a baseball bat to the eye #PirateLife #Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/gvyZYv1YtL
— Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) March 2, 2018
Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye
— Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018
Last night was the first time I saw this. Before seeing it I thought I was lucky, now I KNOW IM LUCKY. Broke face broke nose but ill be ok https://t.co/JBjfngO4kG
— Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) March 2, 2018