Rose Bertram, la musa del Toronto FC

Fun fact : I took this picture on vacation the week that i found out i was pregnant! I remember thinking, how am i going to look like at the end of my pregnancy? How am i going to feel? I was 9months away from officialy becoming a mom! And here we are almost at the end of my pregnancy! 🙏🏽😊 📸 : @gregoryvanderwiel

