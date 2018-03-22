Mia Khalifa deja la conducción deportiva para ser una conejita de Playboy
Ahora se dedicará a su pasión, la cocina
La ex actriz porno, Mia Khalifa, presumió con ‘bombo y platillo’ que aparece en la revista Playboy e invitó a sus seguidores a comprar la publicación.
Futbolistas que aparecieron en el álbum del Mundial y no asistieron al torneo
La chica de 25 años publicó en Twitter una imagen en la que aparece en una páginas de la revista creada por Hugh Hefner.
I’m in Playboy!!!!! Go buy an issue, you guys!!!!! 😄😄😄😄 THIS IS SO COOL! pic.twitter.com/MRy86tq5S3
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) March 13, 2018
Mia también dio a conocer, en días anteriores, que dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch, además de que está trabajando para publicar un libro sobre esta temática.
Khalifa cobró notoriedad a los 21 años al convertirse en una de las actrices porno más populares del mundo; sin embargo, su carrera terminó en tan solo tres meses (enero 2015) debido a las amenaza que recibió por parte del Estado Islámico.
A partir de ese momento se convirtió en un influencer y comenzó a desempeñarse como comentarista deportiva en YouTube, junto al basquetbolista Gilbert Arenas.
Tonight, I cleaned a slab of ribeye, de-veined and perfectly seared a lobe of foi gras (to top the steaks with), executed chef Thomas Keller’s confit of eggplant and garlic topped with Modena balsamic vinegar, as well as his glazed carrots, and fucking crushed my rosemary potatoes roasted in duck fat. The most rewarding part, however, was how full and happy my friends were ♥️ food is the language of love!
If you haven’t signed up yet, you’re missing so much!! Here is this month’s winning poster for my Patreon members!! (Link in my bio to join for these perks & private IG, & live streams!) Thank y’all so much for voting, I can’t wait to get these printed, signed, and mailed out to you guys! This wouldn’t have been possible without the immeasurable talents of my good friends @selmamua on makeup duty and @gisellegrayson snapping these gorgeous shots. Thank you ladies so much for making me look half decent 😆 . . HMU: @selmamua with @projectartistry 📷: @gisellegrayson Art direction by the ever so patient @karagrayland 💖💘💕💓💗💞
My monthly live stream for Patreon members is set for Saturday!! Link in my bio to join the cult of Savages for access to streams, private IG, monthly galleries, and SIGNED POSTERS!!! 😈 I’m as excited for this stream as my face is in that second photo 😆😁 thank you to my favorite @blaisejoseph_ for these photos… I’m going to cherish them forever ♥️