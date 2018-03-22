Mia Khalifa deja la conducción deportiva para ser una conejita de Playboy

Ahora se dedicará a su pasión, la cocina

Por Publisport

La ex actriz porno, Mia Khalifa, presumió con ‘bombo y platillo’ que aparece en la revista Playboy e invitó a sus seguidores a comprar la publicación.

La chica de 25 años publicó en Twitter una imagen en la que aparece en una páginas de la revista creada por Hugh Hefner.

Mia también dio a conocer, en días anteriores, que dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch, además de que está trabajando para publicar un libro sobre esta temática.

Khalifa cobró notoriedad a los 21 años al convertirse en una de las actrices porno más populares del mundo; sin embargo, su carrera terminó en tan solo tres meses (enero 2015) debido a las amenaza que recibió por parte del Estado Islámico.

A partir de ese momento se convirtió en un influencer y comenzó a desempeñarse como comentarista deportiva en YouTube, junto al basquetbolista Gilbert Arenas.

 

