Mia Khalifa dejará los deportes para convertirse en chef

La guapa modelo dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch

Por Publisport

Mia también dio a conocer, en días anteriores, que dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch, además de que está trabajando para publicar un libro sobre esta temática.

¿Qué hacían André Marín y Raúl Orvañanos en Televisa?

Khalifa cobró notoriedad a los 21 años al convertirse en una de las actrices porno más populares del mundo; sin embargo, su carrera terminó en tan solo tres meses (enero 2015) debido a las amenaza que recibió por parte del Estado Islámico.

A partir de ese momento se convirtió en un influencer y comenzó a desempeñarse como comentarista deportiva en YouTube, junto al basquetbolista Gilbert Arenas.

Whole new meaning to pepperoni nipples. Happy #nationalpizzaday #FBF

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

When you’re wearing @donnamizani, you get to eat at Prime 112. #DressedByDonna

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Formal, but hoe

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

PUBLIMETRO TV

 

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo