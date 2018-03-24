Mia Khalifa dejará los deportes para convertirse en chef
La guapa modelo dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch
Mia también dio a conocer, en días anteriores, que dejará la conducción deportiva para enfocarse a su proyecto de cocina, en el que crea videos para Youtube y Twitch, además de que está trabajando para publicar un libro sobre esta temática.
¿Qué hacían André Marín y Raúl Orvañanos en Televisa?
Khalifa cobró notoriedad a los 21 años al convertirse en una de las actrices porno más populares del mundo; sin embargo, su carrera terminó en tan solo tres meses (enero 2015) debido a las amenaza que recibió por parte del Estado Islámico.
Tonight, I cleaned a slab of ribeye, de-veined and perfectly seared a lobe of foi gras (to top the steaks with), executed chef Thomas Keller’s confit of eggplant and garlic topped with Modena balsamic vinegar, as well as his glazed carrots, and fucking crushed my rosemary potatoes roasted in duck fat. The most rewarding part, however, was how full and happy my friends were ♥️ food is the language of love!
A partir de ese momento se convirtió en un influencer y comenzó a desempeñarse como comentarista deportiva en YouTube, junto al basquetbolista Gilbert Arenas.
Happy February, Patreon Fam!!!! (Click the link in my bio to join!) This is the poster winner that my members voted on this month!!! I will be signing and mailing out every single one this week! This has been one of my favorite galleries so far, and it was shot by my incredible friend @gisellegrayson and her awesome wife @karagrayland. I love y’all so much, thank you for the amazing feedback on this poster selection during the voting process ♥️ Go click the link in my bio to join!! Do it!!!! Get access to ALL these galleries, signed posters, monthly live streams, private Instagram, and more! (Hair and makeup by the sweetest ever @selmamua!!! Austonites, hit her up if you have an event or a date!!)
PUBLIMETRO TV