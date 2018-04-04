Muere famosa motociclista ‘instagramer’ en terrible accidente
El automóvil de las estadounidense Annette Carrion volcó en una carretera de California
La famosa motociclista estadounidense, Annette Carrion, falleció el pasado sábado en un terrible accidente automovilístico en California.
La chica de 33 años, quien se convirtió en una de las ‘uinstagramers’ más famosas de Estados Unidos, se accidentó en la carretera Ortega Highway, en California, cuando conducía su vehículo Triumph.
“Según el informe policial citado por el portal Todo Circuito, circulaba a más de 120 kilómetros por hora, se salió en una de las curvas por exceso de velocidad y cayó por un barranco”, publicó el diario ‘El País’.
Carrion compartía a diario con sus más de 145 mil seguidores fotografías en su motocicleta, además de que había creado un grupo de mujeres motociclistas.
Happy Motivation Monday, everyone! Tell us what bike you ride in the comments, we want to know what motivates you to get through the week #redlineravens Bikes R1 – @monster.r1 H2R – @metricmethod . R6- @mizziel
The 2015 Street Triple is @annettecarrion's 4th bike. She has owned a couple of 250s and a 300. Tell us how many bikes you've all had, or if it's your first tell us what kind of bike you own
Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I'll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work – I asked them not to be upset, since I don't own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I'm excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them – I'm hoping I don't end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse?
