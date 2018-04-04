Muere famosa motociclista ‘instagramer’ en terrible accidente

El automóvil de las estadounidense Annette Carrion volcó en una carretera de California

Por Publisport

La famosa motociclista estadounidense, Annette Carrion, falleció el pasado sábado en un terrible accidente automovilístico en California.

La chica de 33 años, quien se convirtió en una de las ‘uinstagramers’ más famosas de Estados Unidos, se accidentó en la carretera Ortega Highway, en California, cuando conducía su vehículo Triumph.

“Según el informe policial citado por el portal Todo Circuito, circulaba a más de 120 kilómetros por hora, se salió en una de las curvas por exceso de velocidad y cayó por un barranco”, publicó el diario ‘El País’.

Carrion compartía a diario con sus más de 145 mil seguidores fotografías en su motocicleta, además de que había creado un grupo de mujeres motociclistas.

Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I’ll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work – I asked them not to be upset, since I don’t own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I’m excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them – I’m hoping I don’t end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse? 🙈😜 . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift 📷 @jmyjamstyle

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on

