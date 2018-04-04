Muere famosa motociclista ‘instagramer’ en terrible accidente

We have set a date to celebrate the life of my amazing sweetheart Annette. We will be opening the doors to everyone who would like to come by for a final goodbye. This will take place from 3-6pm on Saturday April 7th at Fairhaven Memorial Park Cemetery. 1702 Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana CA 92705

