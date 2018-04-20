Conejita de Playboy estará presente en la despedida del Estadio Azul
Jenni Summers advirtió que acudirá a ver el último partido del equipo de sus amores en la cancha que pronto será demolida.
Jenni Summers, modelo de Playboy, sorprendió a la afición de Cruz Azul al anunciar que estará presente en el Estadio Azul en el último partido que se jugará en esta cancha.
Niño que falló penal a propósito manda fuerte mensaje a CR7
La 'Conejita', quien se ha declarado fiel aficionada de La Máquina, publicó una historia en su cuenta de Instagram para advertir que acudirá a la despedida del inmueble de la Colonia Nochebuena.
Este sábado, a las 17:00 horas, frente a Morelia, el equipo cementero será local por última vez en la cancha a la que adoptó como casa desde 1996, para emigrar el siguiente torneo al Estadio Azteca.
Being a former 8 year NFL Cheerleader and being a part of a professional sports team I really understand the significance and honor of being presented a personalized jersey and to be invited to be on the field and attend the game … today really was such a special treat and honor for me I can not wait for the game this #sabado follow now and help me cheer on @cruzazulfc it was a great pleasure to meet you all today at the meeting much greatness and success to come !!! #88 new lucky number #playmate @playboymx @gingroupmx #azulxti #doordie game show huge love #cruzazul I am now your #1 fan and #cheerleader thanks to make me feel so special !!! #güera #usa #mexico #latinamerica #ligabancomermx #futbol #internationalplayboyplaymatecovermodel #athlete #sports #bunny #team #family … I know this will upset some of my fans I am sorry but the team and @cruzazulfc familia has gone above and beyond to welcome me to their team and family and forever I am thankful and appreciative of such love , support and hospitality!!! Follow now @cruzazulfc 🐰⚽️💙🏆🇲🇽
La sensual Summers se encuentra en la Ciudad de México realizando varias sesiones para la famosa revista para caballeros, por lo que aprovechará para ir a alentar al cuadro celeste.
Yes agreed “Destiny” may decide who touches our life and crosses our path … but once you meet , i feel only your heart decides who gets to stay and really touches your soul ! You my dear you set my soul on fire 🐆🔥 … one of the most beautiful sights i just can’t get enough of is #sunsets around the world this photo is from one of my all time favorite destinations and fams in #Acapulco #felizcumpleaños @hannahsunclub photo by @inshots #beautiful #blessed #live #laugh #love #solitary #loner #strong #happy #determined bikini @mgdressonline #playmate @playboymx 5 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playboymx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphilippines I always enjoy solitary maybe alone but never lonely it’s a wonderful time to reflect look forward and balance yourself #oldsoul
… #buenosnoches #migente to all my #mexicanos tener un excelente y seguro fin de semana de vacaciones !!! Photo by the incredible artist & Photographer @oktaybingol hair and makeup by the beautiful Miss @pelininfircasi made in #istanbul #turkey with my askim @misselifcelik #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #güera #blonde #redlingerie #home 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷❣️🌙✨
Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire 🔥 blessed epic moving memories of my journeys with my @playboyphilippines family and playmate sisters … #Playmate #August Cover part 2 love you Boss @oneandonlymissbilly @jjmaghirangiii @owenreyes & @jeffreyinfante My Bunny sisters @khloe @yevgeniya_pechlaner @marissa_everhart @zanehelda @cjsparxx @hollytwolf @beckboggiano @kandravdb
En Publimetro TV: