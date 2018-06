VIDEO: Hijo de Marcus Berg llora al verlo debutar en Rusia 2018

This moment. Right there and then I was so emotional watching @marcusberg.9 entering the field, then I looked down at Leonel and saw tears falling slowly down his cheeks. Our boy, watching his hero entering the #worldcup stage. It was like everything froze, so beautiful and pure. This is the best way to describe how proud we are over you @marcusberg.9. You are and will always be our hero ❤️

A post shared by Josefine Ringblom Berg (@josieswall) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT