Anais Zanotti, sexy aficionada de Francia
La modelo espera que su selección gane el Mundial
La Selección de Francia disputará este martes el pase a la final de la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018, ante Bélgica, y contará a la distancia con el apoyo de la bella Anais Zanotti.
Jugador de los Chiefs baila al ritmo de Luis Miguel
VIDEO: Televisa le cierra las puertas al Capi Pérez y le dicen que no hay vacantes
La modelo nacida en St. Tropez y que radica en Estados Unidos desde hace años mostró su apoyo a la selección gala publicando en Instagram varios videos en los que realiza diversas rutinas de ejercicio, mientras usa unas diminutas prendas con los colores de les bleus.
⚽️ In honor of the #worldcup and to support my home Country 🇫🇷 #allezlesbleus FULL BODY WORKOUT CORE FOCUS 🔥 ❤️Double tap, Save and Tag your gym partner. 💪🏽 – Can be done at home or at the gym. 🏃🏽♀️ ⚽️ 4 rounds of each 🔹10 burpees 🔹Wall Mountain Climbers or using a tree, 45 secs 🔹 Courtsy Lunges to lateral Kick, 10x each side. 🔹 Side Plank Crunch, 15 reps each. 🔹 Plank side to side, 45 secs 🔹 Lateral Lunge to leg up, 10x each side. 🔹 Ball Push-Up pass, to failure 🤪 🔹Knee tuck, 45 secs – Music: @gabredofficial – #worldcup2018 #worldcupfinal #fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2018 #fifa
Zanetti, de 32 años, es entrenadora personal certificada y entrenador a de skydiving, por lo que ha realizado 1450 saltos en paracaídas.
Anais ha aparecido en revistas como Playboy, FHM, Maxim, GQ y Esquire.
Curious on how you guys plan your training❓ How many of you are following a workout and nutrition plan? – Even Athletes have to follow a structured plan. I have been building my own for years. There is nothing like going to the gym and having everything planned already so you don’t waste time. – Knowing what muscle part you are going to train is not enough. When you have a structured plan it tells you exactly what exercises to do, the number of sets, reps, rest period. What food you should eat, your daily macros you should have. All this will help you to reach your goal. – Online training ☝🏽 AnaisFit, link on my bio. – Photo @derrickcleggphoto – #fitnesscoach #veganmuscles #veganbabe #miamitrainer
What keeps you motivated to go to the gym❓❓ – For me it’s how I feel after. The energy I have thru the day. I always feel more active on the days that I train than on my days off. 🙊 Does this happened to you too? – It’s also the perfect time to have time for yourself. We all have work and we all work for others so having YOUR time is very important. Even a small 20-30min per day. You can find this window.🏃🏽♀️ – If you are ready and serious about starting your journey and taking your training to the next level 🙌🏽 Then 🥊 AnaisFit 🔗 Link on my bio.👆🏽👆🏽 Online training, custom meal plan, on my app. – Photo @iamluismunoz Gym @ufcgymkendall – #ufc #fitnessmotivation #strongisbeautiful #anaisfit #womenwithmuscle
How do you reward yourself for your hard work❓ I personally like to go to the beach and take a few shots. – I am just happy to share with you all my training and tips.💙 I want this page to be a source of motivation. I still model occasionally, I think it’s important for any women to take pride in their hard work. And also to show that you can be fit but still look feminine.🤩 – My goal is to be strong and see how much I can push my body, I love trying new things each time I train. – Photo @yaamon
🤗What are you all doing on this beautiful Sunday? – Today is rest day for me 🤗 I spend my time renewing my clients templates and meal plans. Drinking tons of coffee 🤓☕️ – I am also making my first Vegan E-book with my own recipes.📕 I am one of those that can cook without measuring how much spice or food to add. I have been cooking for so many years that now I am having to measure everything for all the recipies. 🤭 It might take me another month until it’s ready. – 🏋🏻♀️For Online coaching, link on my bio 👉🏾 AnaisFit ☝🏽☝🏽 – Photo by @derrickcleggphoto
How many of you feel more energized after training⁉️ – 📸 Shot by @koealbraxtonphotography – It’s been two days that I have been having bad allergies, 🙈yesterday I skipped the gym and today I decided to go.👯♀️ – I felt sooo much better after! Just to remind you all of the amazing benefits of working out.🤩 Exercise is so important for your health, it’s easy on some days to find excuses and like yesterday an extra rest day was ok, but today I had no motivation at first, we all have those days. Even Athletes, we are not Super Human, we are like everybody. – Location @musclebeachsouthbeach My video page @anaiszanotti.fit
✔️It’s never too late to start your fitness journey! 💙 Here is what I do every Sunday, because we all have crazy schedules and we need to stay on track. I found writing your WHAT TO DO LIST 🗒 for the week helps and you can scrap it when you have it accomplished. Here is mine: 🤗 🔹Sunday: Prep food for the week. 🔹 Monday:Shoot two workout routines. 🔹 Tuesday: Editing the Subscription program, review clients emails and programs. 🔹 Wednesday: Editing Videos & photos. 🔹 Thursday: Shoot 1 to 2 workout routines. 🔹 Friday: Shoot fitness and food photos. 🔹 Saturday: Break, only replying to DM and clients email. • 📸 Photo by the amazing @derrickcleggphoto – #staymotivated #bodypositive #fitnesstrainer #fitnesslife #healthylifestyle #womenwholift #fitisbeautiful #zafulswimwear #zafulbikini #iliftweights #teamnodaysoff #getabs #shredded
In honor of Humpday 🤗 Sometimes the best shots are the ones kwhen you are not trying to pose, just having fun and being you. I am 99 % of the time either laughing or smiling. Life is too short to stress out and worry about the small things. ➖ 📸 @tograpp Location @musclebeachsouthbeach #naturalhair #naturallook #miamibeach #musclebeach #musclebeachmiamibeach #bikinigirl #smile #getoutside #gettingfit #getresults #fitnessmodel #fitnesslife #sunset #sunsetbeach #goldenhour #goldenhourlight #strongwomen #iliftweights #athletics #womenathletes #alphafemale