Anais Zanotti, sexy aficionada de Francia

FULL BODY WORKOUT CORE FOCUS
4 rounds of each:
- 10 burpees
- Wall Mountain Climbers or using a tree, 45 secs
- Courtsy Lunges to lateral Kick, 10x each side.
- Side Plank Crunch, 15 reps each.
- Plank side to side, 45 secs
- Lateral Lunge to leg up, 10x each side.
- Ball Push-Up pass, to failure
- Knee tuck, 45 secs

