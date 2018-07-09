Anais Zanotti, sexy aficionada de Francia

La modelo espera que su selección gane el Mundial

Por Publisport

La Selección de Francia disputará este martes el pase a la final de la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018, ante Bélgica, y contará a la distancia con el apoyo de la bella Anais Zanotti.

La modelo nacida en St. Tropez y que radica en Estados Unidos desde hace años mostró su apoyo a la selección gala publicando en Instagram varios videos en los que realiza diversas rutinas de ejercicio, mientras usa unas diminutas prendas con los colores de les bleus.

Zanetti, de 32 años, es entrenadora personal certificada y entrenador a de skydiving, por lo que ha realizado 1450 saltos en paracaídas.

Anais ha aparecido en revistas como Playboy, FHM, Maxim, GQ y Esquire.

Curious on how you guys plan your training❓ How many of you are following a workout and nutrition plan? – Even Athletes have to follow a structured plan. I have been building my own for years. There is nothing like going to the gym and having everything planned already so you don’t waste time. – Knowing what muscle part you are going to train is not enough. When you have a structured plan it tells you exactly what exercises to do, the number of sets, reps, rest period. What food you should eat, your daily macros you should have. All this will help you to reach your goal. – Online training ☝🏽 AnaisFit, link on my bio. – Photo @derrickcleggphoto – #fitnesscoach #veganmuscles #veganbabe #miamitrainer

A post shared by Anais Zanotti (@anaiszanotti) on

What keeps you motivated to go to the gym❓❓ – For me it’s how I feel after. The energy I have thru the day. I always feel more active on the days that I train than on my days off. 🙊 Does this happened to you too? – It’s also the perfect time to have time for yourself. We all have work and we all work for others so having YOUR time is very important. Even a small 20-30min per day. You can find this window.🏃🏽‍♀️ – If you are ready and serious about starting your journey and taking your training to the next level 🙌🏽 Then 🥊 AnaisFit 🔗 Link on my bio.👆🏽👆🏽 Online training, custom meal plan, on my app. – Photo @iamluismunoz Gym @ufcgymkendall – #ufc #fitnessmotivation #strongisbeautiful #anaisfit #womenwithmuscle

A post shared by Anais Zanotti (@anaiszanotti) on

✔️It’s never too late to start your fitness journey! 💙 Here is what I do every Sunday, because we all have crazy schedules and we need to stay on track. I found writing your WHAT TO DO LIST 🗒 for the week helps and you can scrap it when you have it accomplished. Here is mine: 🤗 🔹Sunday: Prep food for the week. 🔹 Monday:Shoot two workout routines. 🔹 Tuesday: Editing the Subscription program, review clients emails and programs. 🔹 Wednesday: Editing Videos & photos. 🔹 Thursday: Shoot 1 to 2 workout routines. 🔹 Friday: Shoot fitness and food photos. 🔹 Saturday: Break, only replying to DM and clients email. • 📸 Photo by the amazing @derrickcleggphoto – #staymotivated #bodypositive #fitnesstrainer #fitnesslife #healthylifestyle #womenwholift #fitisbeautiful #zafulswimwear #zafulbikini #iliftweights #teamnodaysoff #getabs #shredded

A post shared by Anais Zanotti (@anaiszanotti) on

 

 

 

