Modelo da de amamantar en plena pasarela de Sports Illustrated
Se volvió en la sensación en redes sociales
La revista Sports Illustrated publica cada año su edición de trajes de baños. Actualmente se encuentra buscando a las modelos que aparecerán en 2019 y durante un desfile realizado el domingo, Mara Martin acaparó las miradas al desfilar cargando a su bebé de cinco meses y amamantarla en plena pasarela.
Mara es una de las 16 finalistas elegidas de un casting abierto y fue vitoreada mientras desfilaba luciendo un bikini dorado y con la pequeña Aria en los brazos.
La originaria de Monroe, Michigan, agradeció al equipo de Sports Illustrated por elegirla; mientras que en las redes sociales fue alabada por lo que hizo.
De igual forma, Martin señalo en Instagram que le sorprende que se haga noticia que una mamá le dé de comer a su hija y que espera que se normalice el amamantar a los bebés.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
The face you make when your mom makes it to the final 16 of the @si_swimsuit Swim Search!! Im so so so thankful for the entire team at sports illustrated for picking me! @mj_day (and team)… you guys are THE FREAKING BEST! And to EVERY girl that casted from the online submissions to the open call.. you all rock. My fellow girls in the final 16.. LETS DO THIS!!! Congratulations to every single one of you!!!! #ownit #siswimsearch #imfreakingoutwithexcitement #modelmom #letsdothis #loveyouguys