Paleta Esqueda tiene recibimiento de crack en la India

Enrique Esqueda fue recibido con flores y chocolates en el aeropuerto de Calcuta, India, donde jugará con el East Bengal.

Futbolista de Inglaterra tuvo tres hijos con tres mujeres distintas en seis semanas

Futbolistas, luchadores y artistas organizan partido para ayudar a Sinaloa

Más de un centenar de aficionados se presentó para darle la bienvenida al futbolista mexicano, quien se mostró sorprendido pero a su vez agradeció el gesto tomándose fotos con ella gente.

El Paleta Esqueda llegó acompañado de su esposa e hija, por lo que la pequeña también recibió algunos detalles.

VIDEO: Its past 11 at night but Kolkata airport is now red & gold-what a great welcome for Enrique Esqueda Paleta (@paletaesqueda9 ) by the fans of East Bengal@ShibamD07100804 @eastbengalfc pic.twitter.com/QBC1ubJnxp — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) September 25, 2018

Enrique fue campeón del mundo con la Selección mexicana Sub-17, en Perú 2005. En el futbol mexicano jugó con el América, Tigres, Atlas, Pachuca y Veracruz.

El delantero llegó a la India procedente del Arka Gdynia de Polonia. Su nuevo equipo, el East Bengal juega en la I-League y marcha en la tercera posición, con 23 puntos, tras 11 jornadas disputadas.

When Enrique Esqueda(@paletaesqueda9 )was in Poland he used to feel cold and alone but now,just after landing at Kolkata airport,baby Esqueda must have asked dad,did you loan out yourself to the entire city of Kolkata?

(Hi Mexicans,more than half the city are fans of East Bengal) pic.twitter.com/SR8p3VRkaP — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) September 25, 2018

Surely Miss Esqueda slept a lot through the long journey- Dad Mr Enrique Esqueda Paleta (@paletaesqueda9 ) looks pretty tired as is expected. Looks like mom Mrs Esqueda is not in a decent shape for the camera.Its usual,when a baby is so very cheerful , poor mom can't be. pic.twitter.com/vcpusT1QmM — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) September 25, 2018