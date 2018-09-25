Paleta Esqueda tiene recibimiento de crack en la India

El mexicano se vio sorprendido por los fans de su nuevo equipo

Por Publisport

Enrique Esqueda fue recibido con flores y chocolates en el aeropuerto de Calcuta, India, donde jugará con el East Bengal.

Más de un centenar de aficionados se presentó para darle la bienvenida al futbolista mexicano, quien se mostró sorprendido pero a su vez agradeció el gesto tomándose fotos con ella gente.

El Paleta Esqueda llegó acompañado de su esposa e hija, por lo que la pequeña también recibió algunos detalles.

Enrique fue campeón del mundo con la Selección mexicana Sub-17, en Perú 2005. En el futbol mexicano jugó con el América, Tigres, Atlas, Pachuca y Veracruz.

El delantero llegó a la India procedente del Arka Gdynia de Polonia. Su nuevo equipo, el East Bengal juega en la I-League y marcha en la tercera posición, con 23 puntos, tras 11 jornadas disputadas.

 

 

