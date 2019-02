VIDEO: Kayakista mexicano se lanza de cascada envuelto en fuego

View this post on Instagram

One of the craziest things I’ve ever done 🔥 Dropping a large waterfall while completely engulfed in fire was next level. Visibility is minimal, can’t breath and heat starts rising quick. Kids: don’t try this on your local drop. It took years making this one happen. Thanks @GoPro for believing in my wild dreams, and the whole crew for keeping me safe. You guys rock 🙌🏽 @greggd39 @jillhuffwade @kellerstunts @joshua_currie @phil_at_gopro @thisisryot