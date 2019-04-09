Reportan que Ronda Rousey sufrió una fractura

Rousey perdió en Wrestlemania en sus enfrentamientos con Charlotte Flair y Becky Lynch, para quedarse con las manos vacías en la batalla por dos títulos

Por Publisport

Aunque no está confirmado, todo indica que Ronda Rousey sufrió una fractura en la mano derecha después de formar parte de Wrestlemania 35, según reportan varios medios locales tras el evento que se realizó en Nueva York la noche del domingo.

Rousey perdió en Wrestlemania en sus enfrentamientos con Charlotte Flair y Becky Lynch, para quedarse con las manos vacías en la batalla por los títulos de Raw y Smackdown.

WWE no ha aclarado la situación, pues todavía se encuentran analizando que tan grave es la lesión de Rousey, quien el lunes se presentaría en el Monday Night Raw para hablar acerca de la función, sin embargo nadie sabe por qué nunca llegó.

También se especula que la ex peleadora de UFC anunciaría su retiro momentáneo de la lucha libre para convertirse en madre, pero tendrá que ser la misma Rousey quien aclare la situación.

Con información de ESPN

 

