Reportan que Ronda Rousey sufrió una fractura
Rousey perdió en Wrestlemania en sus enfrentamientos con Charlotte Flair y Becky Lynch, para quedarse con las manos vacías en la batalla por dos títulos
Aunque no está confirmado, todo indica que Ronda Rousey sufrió una fractura en la mano derecha después de formar parte de Wrestlemania 35, según reportan varios medios locales tras el evento que se realizó en Nueva York la noche del domingo.
ASÍ QUEDÓ EL ROSTRO DEL TÉCNICO DE ARGENTINA, LUEGO DE SER ATROPELLADO MIENTRAS VIAJABA EN BICICLETA
Rousey perdió en Wrestlemania en sus enfrentamientos con Charlotte Flair y Becky Lynch, para quedarse con las manos vacías en la batalla por los títulos de Raw y Smackdown.
WWE no ha aclarado la situación, pues todavía se encuentran analizando que tan grave es la lesión de Rousey, quien el lunes se presentaría en el Monday Night Raw para hablar acerca de la función, sin embargo nadie sabe por qué nunca llegó.
También se especula que la ex peleadora de UFC anunciaría su retiro momentáneo de la lucha libre para convertirse en madre, pero tendrá que ser la misma Rousey quien aclare la situación.
Con información de ESPN
View this post on Instagram
2 of the 5 fastest finishes in @UFC title fight history were mine. Come to think of it 3 of the 10 fastest title victories in @ufc title history were mine. And you honestly expect me to pretend this ginger thespian who’s never even heard of a hair tie can finish a fight faster than me? Told you this whole “beat the clock” charade was a farce. If you wanna see how fast a wannabe Viking can run, check the link in my bio
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a grueling weekend to say the least … the road #Wrestlemania is going to be a long one … @rubyriottwwe you put up one hell of a fight… at first I thought you were crazy to challenge me two days in a row, but now I see I was crazy to think you wouldn’t. • For those who missed the action check the link in my bio @rondarouseydotcom
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everyone who helped bring our #RoyalRumble white ranger look together Fight gear: @iammikaze Hair: @thisisbabe Makeup: @heeezooo Kilt: @alejandrocollection Shoes: @mizunoeurope Gloves: @nazoboxing @gfc_diamond Jacket: @langlitzleathers Pictures: @kimberlasskick • If anyone wants to see a bunch of performers act tough and watch me resist every urge I had to beat the living shit out of anyone who dared approach me so I don’t get sued or arrested – check the link in my bio
View this post on Instagram
@sashabankswwe you are one crafty, savvy, interesting opponent. I practically begged you to step up and challenge me because I thought all the vile nasty things the other women in the locker room said about you was because they were envious of your talent and ability. Chalk this up to a lesson learned by me. No one was envious. Or jealous. Just sick of your two-faced approach to campaigning for popularity. You’re an unappreciative, disrespectful, self-entitled narcissist who has actually succeeded in eclipsing her talent with her arrogance and portrayal of a Boss monicker you take WAAAAAY too seriously. I can’t even put into words how badly I want to rescind everything I’ve said about you. But that’s to your credit. You played me. But I won’t be playing this Sunday. I’ll be fighting. You come on down to the ring at Chase Field in your purple haired “I’m a BOSS” cosplay outfit – I’ll meet you in my fight gear. And trust me, @sashabankswwe, you’re in for a rude awakening that’s still more polite than you deserve. At the #RoyalRumble The Boss is getting fired by the #HBIC #RondaVsSasha #rawwomenschampionship #Jan27
View this post on Instagram
THIS is what #WWEevolution is all about! I want my little sister to be surrounded by examples of strength, courage, tenacity, and loyalty! I couldn’t be more proud to bring her to a @WWE event, and will be even more proud looking for her in the stands this Sunday #Oct28 at #Evolution
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...