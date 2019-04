'Nunca lo olvidaré': Chicharito agradece la ovación en el Old Trafford

View this post on Instagram

It’s difficult to find the words to describe the feeling getting off the pitch today. @manchesterunited will be always a very special club for me and my family. Coming back to Old Trafford and to having a standing ovation is not easy to digest… thank you to all the Manchester United fans today for doing that. A day I will never forget. Hopefully United can get back winning premier leagues and champions leagues soon for the deserving fans, players and staff. Once again thank you very much and good luck in the future! Love you all!