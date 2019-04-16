Cancelan contrato millonario a estrella de rugby por publicación religiosa
El fullback Israel Folau ya había sido advertido sobre sus publicaciones con contenido homofóbico
Israel Folau, fullback estrella del New South Wales Waratahs de Sidney y de la selección australiana, fue sancionado por una publicación religiosa con contenido homofobico en su cuenta personal de Instagram
El jugador publicó una imagen que dice: “Advertencia, borrachos, homosexuales, adúlteros, mentirosos, fornicadores, ladrones, ateos, idólatras. El infierno les espera. ¡Arrepiéntanse! Sólo Jesús puede salvarlos”.
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
Primero fue su equipo el que lo suspendió por tiempo indefinido y luego la Unión de Rugby de Australia canceló su contrato millonario por “cometer una violación de alto nivel de Código de Conducta de Jugadores Profesionales”. Además, argumentaron que el jugador ya había sido advertido.
Folau ya había sido blanco de críticas por sus publicaciones en las que profesa la religión cristiana evangelista. Sin embargo, había librado los posibles castigos.
"Se le advirtió formalmente y en repetidas oportunidades lo que se esperaba de él como jugador de la selección y NSW Waratahs respecto al uso de redes sociales y no cumplió con estas obligaciones. Se le dejó en claro que cualquier publicación o comentario en redes sociales que fuera irrespetuoso con la gente por su sexualidad sería castigado con una medida disciplinaria”, informó la URA.
