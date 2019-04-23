Kelli Tennant, la reportera que fue abusada sexualmente por un coach de NBA
La joven tenía 28 cuando se dieron los hecho en Santa Mónica, California, debido a que Luke Walton la invitó a su habitación de hotel
Kelli Tennant es una comunicadora de 31 años que en 2016 vivió uno de los momentos más difíciles de su vida y es que denunció al coach de Sacramento Kings, Luke Walton de haber abusado sexualmente de ella.
MUERE JJ MUÑANTE, EX JUGADOR CAMPEÓN CON LOS PUMAS DE LA UNAM
La joven tenía 28 cuando se dieron los hecho en Santa Mónica, California, debido a que Walton la invitó a su habitación de hotel con el pretexto de hablar sobre un libro, pero la situación se salió de control y el entrenador cometió varios actos que por poco llegan a la violación sexual.
Tennant trabajaba como reportera de las cadenas Spectrum y SportsNe donde daba cobertura a equipos como los Lakers, los Dodgers, los Sparks y el Galaxy, todos equipos de Los Ángeles en distintos deportes.
A partir de los hechos, Tennant relató que fue obligada a seguir mantienendo contacto laboral con Walton.
En sus redes sociales no publica ninguna actividad en medios de comunicación desde el 2018, por lo que es un hecho que se alejó de su trabajo como reportera, aunque ahora tiene un podcast de apoyo y bienestar para las mujeres.
En Instagram la mayoría de sus imágenes son de sus entrenamientos físicos y parte de su vida personal.
View this post on Instagram
I’m ready for what’s next. I desire more. I choose this life. I surrender to what’s meant to be. I open to whatever is for me. I let go of things no longer serving me. I use my voice. I find courage in my truth. I am joyful in leadership. I operate from love. I am of greatest service.
View this post on Instagram
I remember when I first got sick. It was 2007. I was captain of the USC women’s volleyball team and in the best shape of my life. I was standing in the kitchen one day and my left leg just gave out. After that, it went numb and dead and proceeded to drag behind me for over a year. I couldn’t stand up straight, walk, or sleep let alone workout or play volleyball. I fell into a deep depression, almost having to withdraw from school. My friends and family were on close watch as I took countless pills prescribed by doctors who had no clue what was wrong but just wanted to mask the problems. I was in a complete identity crisis, losing everything I knew to be true and sacred. I had an eating disorder. I had no clue what was happening except for the terrifying, constant pain that wrecked my body from head to toe every moment of every day. I never thought I would work out again. I never thought the pain would go away. I never thought I would have any control over anything again. That was darkness. It lasted a long time for me. So now, finding a life of movement, strength and free of pain, is nothing short of a miracle to me. I am grateful for everyday I get to move, sweat and be sore in the best ways. I can’t wait to move + breathe with you at our event on October 5. @drh.kinection will take us through a mini version of our workouts together at Ceremony Wellness: LIVE. The link is in my bio 🙆🏽♀️
View this post on Instagram
On my way to Maui for the week. So excited for sun, sand and a break. But even more excited to celebrate all of the expansion within my life, the surprises that are filling me with immense joy and the announcement I will be making later this week. I’ve made space for more. And my oh my, there is so much goodness filling my heart right now. Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel. Standing in this light, so humbled and peaceful, filling my cup to the brim. All in. #stepintothelight #welcomemagic #dearuniverse #spiritualbosslady #abundantbossbabes #startupmindset #positivemindset #igniteyourfire #therising #lawofattraction #wordsmatter #lifesayings #powerofnow #thismoment #raiseyourvibration #livethelittlethings #goalminded #practicemindfulness #intentionallife #wholeheartedliving #lessismore #minfdulmoment #mindfulnessmatters #slowliving #theartofslowliving #embracingaslowerlife #presentmoment #bestillandknow #alifeofintention #liveinthenow
View this post on Instagram
Not pictured: Me crying all day today. I’m hormonal, I’m overwhelmed, my head is having a full on battle inside, and every time I find clarity, I find myself more confused than when I started. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This isn’t easy. Life is full of ups and downs. Relationships are hard AF. Growth will push you past your limits. Running a business is a total bitch at times. And some days, you’re just gonna cry all day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Don’t get me wrong. I am so happy and excited for what’s going on. And my health is pretty dang wonderful. But I am human and I promised myself to feel all the feels. And to surrender. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jumping in a bath. Asking for guidance. And letting go of today. ✨ • • • • • #spiritualbosslady #abundantbossbabes #startupmindset #positivemindset #schoolofgreatness #igniteyourfire #millionairemindset #lawofattraction #wordsmatter #lifesayings #powerofnow #thismoment #raiseyourvibration #livethelittlethings #goalminded #practicemindfulness #intentionallife #wholeheartedliving #lessismore #minfdulmoment #mindfulnessmatters #slowliving #theartofslowliving #embracingaslowerlife #presentmoment #bestillandknow #alifeofintention #liveinthenow
View this post on Instagram
I lost my butt. She just straight up left me. Having chronic illness + being bed ridden will do that to you. I’ve had to shift the way I live and have spent a large part of my adult life on couches and in bed, exhausted, in pain and totally lost. _ It was amazing when I let go of working out only equating to looking good. We all want to look our best. But now, after 14 years of incredibly poor health, I WANT TO FEEL MY BEST. _ Movement for me at this point equates to gratitude and being healthy from my core. I know that I glow when I am nourishing myself, moving with intention and filling my cup with things that are in alignment with my soul. _ This shift has been profound and sometimes trying. The athlete in me wants to squat 220 and do 20 push-ups without even thinking. But the health warrior in me wants to slow down, build from within, and allow that to transform my body as it’s meant to. Healing > everything. _ Grateful for @drh.kinection helping me get the 🍑 back, but more importantly his ability to teach me strength and stability necessary to be my best self. • • • • • #theplatformpodcast #podcasts #podcasting #womensupportingwomen #healthylivingtips #mentorship #livingclean #savvybusinessowner #wellnessjourney #wellnessblogger #healingjourney #autoimmunedisease #autoimmuneprotocol #paleolifestyle #aip #autoimmunepaleo #holistichealing #holisticliving #functionalmedicine #ladybosses #risingtide #womenentrepreneur #fempreneur #bossbabemovement #findyourself #nontoxicliving #nontoxicbeauty #greenlifestyle #greenbeautyblogger #varley
View this post on Instagram
Ooh I just love this little peanut so much! Though she may be little, she is mighty! And she is the BEAM QUEEN! I’ve had the privilege of watching @samanthapeszek grow from college girl in a boot chasing a dream to boss lady running her own empire! 🙌 _ She is the host of her own show, “The I Have Cool Friends Podcast,” the creator of Beam Queen Boot Camp, and an analyst and reporter for PAC 12 Networks. _ She’s also a former Bruin who wears red just to appease my Trojan heart ❤️✌🏽and she’s massively impacting thousands of young women across the country with her camps + conversations. It’s a MUST listen episode of #theplatformpodcast. 💕
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...