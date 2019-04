Skater Pablo Ramírez muere atropellado durante un 'downhill' en California

View this post on Instagram

You always told me you loved me. You always told everyone you loved them. The biggest heart ever. Pablo truly embodied the vision of GX. Be strong everyone. Smile, life is beautiful Pablo would want you all to be happy and go fast with your friends. Put down your box (phone) Listen to records, enjoy every ride, go skating even if it’s raining, roll up, create some art, make some music, put your feet in the ocean, scare yourself everyday because they just keep letting us wake up. Life is beautiful!! AWAY 💚💚💚💚💚💚